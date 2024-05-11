Mourgue inspires Catalans to win over Leeds

Arthur Mourgue (right) has a sensational game for Catalans, scoring 14 of their 26 points against Leeds [SWPix.com]

Betfred Super League

Catalans (8) 26

Tries: Davies, Johnstone, Mourgue, Da Costa Goals: Mourgue 5

Leeds (0) 0

Catalans Dragons bounced back from two consecutive defeats as their well-earned Super League win against Leeds Rhinos moved them level on points with leaders Wigan Warriors.

Tom Davies scored the only try of the first half with Arthur Mourgue's kicking giving the hosts a 8-0 lead at the break.

Tom Johnstone ran in from 80 years to score a sensational try for Catalans just before the hour mark.

The hosts saved their best until last as, against the run of play, Mourgue weaved his way through a hole in the Leeds defence to crash in beside the posts, with Alrix Da Costa going over to wrap up a miserable trip to the south of France for Leeds.

Les Dracs came into the game off the back of defeats by Leigh Leopards and Wigan but were ahead with 16 minutes gone at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Wigan's earlier win against Huddersfield Giants lifted them to the top of the table, but victory for Catalans means they are level on 16 points with the Cherry and Whites, St Helens and Warrington.

Their opening score came following a Lachlan Miller knock-on, which led to the hosts working the ball between Jayden Nikorima and Mourgue to send Davies through.

Johnstone came close to adding to their lead after the break when he attempted to chase his own kick into the corner.

The Dragons winger put too much weight on his kick, however, and the ball bounced into touch to the relief of the visitors.

That moment gave Johnstone the impetus and soon after he was rewarded with his 33rd try from 40 Catalans games.

As Leeds gave the ball away cheaply following a scrum, the England international ran in from deep inside his own half to send Catalans into a 14-point lead.

Mourgue had a fantastic game with ball and boot and scored a late try having carved open the Leeds defensive line to run through with just minutes remaining.

But the hosts were not done there, as Da Costa piled on the misery during an afternoon to forget for Leeds as he grounded the ball over the line despite Justin Sangare's best efforts.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Ikuvalu, Johnstone; Nikorima, Abdull; Navarrete, McIlorum, Bousquet, Sims, Sironen, McMeeken.

Interchanges: Da Costa, Rouge, Satae, Maria.

Leeds: Miller; Edgell, Roberts, Martin, Handley; Frawley, Sinfield; Oledzki, O'Connor, Sangare, McDonnell, Goudemand, Smith.

Interchanges: Ackers, Lisone, Ruan, Johnson.

Referee: Tom Grant.