Mounties baseball among top four in state after punching ticket to regional championship

May 19—The red hot Tuscola Mountaineers baseball team now sits among the top four 3A baseball teams in North Carolina after winning its fourth round of play-offs and earning a spot in the 3A West Regional Championship Series.

The No. 10-seeded Mounties grabbed a nail-biting 6-4 win over No. 3 North Davidson on Friday evening in Lexington. The team now heads into a best-of-three series next week against East Rowan for the West Regional Championship title. And if they win that, they'll take the field in the state championship game.

The second game in the three-game series will be played on Tuscola's home field here in Haywood County.

The Friday night game was full of ups and downs and lead changes. All the way to the final pitch, those in attendance and listening to the radio at home were on the edge of their seats — or pacing around the room.

"Call them cardiac kids. They are resilient," Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd said post-game.

The game also featured a large contingent of Tuscola fans in attendance, despite being almost three hours away on North Davidson's home field.

"There was probably more Tuscola people there," senior Jed West said. "You sometimes take it for granted until you see the schools that don't have the support that we have."

Tuscola jumped to an early lead, grabbing two runs in the top of the first inning. West led the game off with a double, followed by a walk for junior Kolt Nelson.

Sophomore Amos Rich got the first run across the board, singling West in. Two at-bats later, senior Noah Stepp singled Nelson in.

"It's huge when you strike first and you ease the pressure from the get-go," Shepherd said. "It automatically puts the other team on their heels a little bit and that gives you an advantage."

After going down in order in the second, the Mounties added to their lead in the third inning.

Tuscola got a leadoff single courtesy of West. An interference led to a double play that cleared the bases before Rich added a run courtesy of a solo shot to center field.

The single was part of a great performance at the plate for West, who went 3-for-3 and added a walk and a run scored to his ledger.

"The more at-bats I've taken, the more I've gotten comfortable in the box," West said. "I feel like I'm seeing it really well. I don't know what it is, but that's all hitting really is — being able to see the ball."

In the bottom of the third, North Davidson came storming back, scoring four runs to grab a 4-3 lead, three of which came off of the bat of senior pitcher Brayden Hill, who hit a home run over the left field fence.

Tuscola did not trail for long, however. The Mounties grabbed the tying run in the top of the fourth.

Senior Owen Ward walked to lead off the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved Ward over to second.

The small ball would end up being the story of the game for the Mounties, as they used the strategy in crucial moments.

With Ward on second, freshman Bo West singled on a ground ball into right field, allowing the senior to come all the way around and across the plate to level the score at 4 runs apiece.

In the top of the fifth, junior Evan Conner led things off with a single into left field. One pitch later, Conner stole second.

Then, Stepp singled on a bunt up the third base line, moving Conner over to third.

"Coach (Bradley) Pace spent 30 minutes yesterday at practice going over bunting in that situation," Shepherd said.

Junior Tyler Williams laid down a sacrifice bunt up the first base line, pushing Conner in to score the go-ahead fifth run.

"We did a good job of battling back and taking the lead," Shepherd said. "I just can't say enough about these kids. They've done it all year."

In the bottom of the sixth, Tuscola was still clinging to the one-run lead. The Black Knights had the bases loaded with just one out before Nelson forced a pop-out and strikeout to escape the inning without allowing a run.

"At this point in the season, our dugout, our coaches, the guys on the field are so confident in each other that as long as we all did our job we'd be where we needed to be," Shepherd said. "They kept battling."

Tuscola went to the seventh hoping for an insurance run. They got just that after a pair of singles from Williams and Ward scored the junior.

In the bottom of the seventh, North Davidson was knocking on the door again.

After a couple of quick flyouts, the Black Knights were down to their final out. That's when things looked like they were unraveling.

A hit-by-pitch and a traditional walk put two runners on. A passed ball allowed the runners to advance to second and third.

With the tying run in scoring position, it all came down to Nelson's right arm.

The junior battled to a 2-1 count with North Davidson senior pinch hitter Chase Elliot.

"It didn't really bother me. I was going to do what I was doing. I was filling up the zone," Nelson said. "Working through pressure is the best thing. We were successful with it tonight. We kept calm and let everything work itself out."

Two strikes looking sat down the Black Knight batter and sent the Mounties on to the regional finals.

"Kolt is different," Shepherd said. "Nothing is too big for him. There's times we want to wring his neck like any other kid but in tough situations, he's going to get the job done."

The Mounties have had a long road to the regional championship series, knocking off the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in back-to-back games. But Tuscola has had confidence the whole way.

"I knew we had something special," senior Brayden Cockrell said. "We're just now getting to prove it."

The team has gotten hot at the right time, having won 10 of their last 11 games.

"It's been amazing," Cockrell said. "I'm playing with a lot of great guys and our bats our hot. It's been a good year."

Now, Tuscola will turn their attention to No. 1 East Rowan, who come into the series with a record of 30-1 this year. The Mustangs run-ruled No. 21 Oak Grove 12-2 on Friday.

As the lower seed, Tuscola will host game two of the best-of-three series next week.

"We get one more home game and that's huge," Shepherd said. "I hope we pack the place out. Our kids deserve it."

For the seniors, that means one more game in front of their home crowd.

"We've only had one home playoff game," Cockrell said. "We've had a lot of games on the road. It's going to be hard to beat us at the house."

One thing is for certain — the Mounties are hitting their stride at the best point in the season.

"That's a big thing for us," Nelson said on getting another home game. "We play really well at home. We're going to have our best arm going over there. Hopefully, we come back having them 1-0 and get the win at home to go to the 'ship. We're a really hot team right now."