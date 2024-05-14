Mountie baseball advances to third round for first time in 14 years

May 14—For the first time since 2010, Tuscola baseball is on to the third round of the state playoffs.

"This team has shown that nothing is too big for them," Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd said. "They're embracing the challenge and excited to still be playing with each other. They're a very tight-knit group."

The 2010 run saw Tuscola make an appearance in the regional final, something this year's Mounties team is looking to repeat.

"My brother was on the 2010 team," Shepherd said. "He was the shortstop and leadoff hitter. I remember that team very well. It's been a while."

The No. 10-seeded Mounties jumped out to an early lead, scoring in the top of the first against No. 7-seeded Rockingham County. Tuscola never looked back, winning the game 4-2.

But that first run was a very important one.

"Playing a team that we had never played before, long bus ride," Shepherd said. "I think it just settled nerves."

On the mound, senior Brayden Cockrell got the start. Junior Kolt Nelson also came in in relief.

"Brayden Cockrell threw very good," Shepherd said. "We gave up two unearned runs and then they got the bases loaded but Kolt got out of it and that's the only time they threatened."

Offensively, the Mounties were getting plenty of runners on base, racking up nine hits and two walks.

"We continued to put pressure on them," Shepherd said. "We had a ton of base runners. We just left a lot of base runners on. (Junior) Tyler (Williams) was 3-for-4 and we had six or seven guys with a hit."

Now, the Mounties get ready for their next big challenge — the No. 2-seeded West Henderson Falcons.

"We're excited," Shepherd said. "I think it's going to be a very exciting atmosphere. Two Western North Carolina teams playing each other will lead to a big crowd and big excitement."

The teams split their two-game season series with the home team winning each time.

"When you're dealing with 16, 17, 18-year-olds, it's big mentally knowing they've already beaten them once. It's going to be a big crowd and very emotional and really fun," Shepherd said. "Our kids are going to do the same thing that they did when we went to West last time. It's very much in their normal routine. That's big."

No matter how Tuesday night's game goes, Shepherd said this team has a lot to be proud of.

"I'm really proud of these guys," Shepherd said. "They just keep proving doubters wrong. I don't think a lot of people early in the year would have picked this team to be in the third round playing West. It's just a testament to their hard work. That's what has gotten them this far. They're a really talented group, but they're a talented group that works hard."