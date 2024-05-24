Mountcastle leads Orioles against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (30-18, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (4-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -258, White Sox +210; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox after Ryan Mountcastle's four-hit game on Thursday.

Chicago has a 15-36 record overall and a 10-15 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 9-31 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 30-18 record overall and a 13-8 record on the road. The Orioles have a 21-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 13 doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 16-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .299 for the Orioles. Mountcastle is 10-for-39 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.