Mountcastle extends streak
Ryan Mountcastle extends his on-base streak to 22 games with a single to left-center in the top of the 4th inning
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein recap the whirlwind of news around the NFL, including the New York Jets signing Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor returning to camp, the Dallas Cowboys paying Zack Martin and the New England Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott. Later, the duo give their biggest takeaways from the latest training camps they've visited, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
Since 2014, 10 different golfers have reached No. 1 in the world.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada reveals the six players he thinks will produce a complete 180 of a season in 2023.
Dalton Del Don examines the fantasy value of Tony Pollard (and a bonus running back).
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The opening week of preseason served as a reminder of how few quality offensive linemen there are. And does Russell Wilson really need a lot of reps in a meaningless game? Trey Lance sure does.
There isn't much value to be found on the UFC's big pay-per-view card this Saturday, but one undercard fight has promise.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Michigan looks like a contender. Ohio State has legit question marks. There are buzzworthy first-year coaches in the West division. The Big Ten shouldn't lack for excitement this season.
The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.
With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.