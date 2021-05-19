Mountaineers' Wendler places 6th in Class 2 golf

May 19—BOLIVAR, Mo. — Mount Vernon's Curtis Wendler earned all-state honors with a sixth-place finish in the Class 2 state golf tournament that ended Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf Course.

Wendler shot nines of 39-41 for a final-round 80 for a 36-hole total of 157, one shot behind sixth place and one stroke ahead of eighth place. Brayden Buffington of Bowling Green was the medalist with 73-147, and Kal Kolar of Maplewood Richmond Heights took second with 74-150.

Ashton Medlin and Tyler Johnson of Pierce City just missed all-state recognition, finishing in a tie for 22nd place with 181. Medlin had a final-round 88, and Johnson had 90.

Other area players were Gabriel Golliver of Mount Vernon with 93-183, Eli Ellis of Sarcoxie with 92-185 and Kai Brown of Mount Vernon with 106-211.