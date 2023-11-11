Mountaineers faced with last chance to get a win in Norman

Nov. 10—MORGANTOWN — Last season, West Virginia defeated Oklahoma for the first time as a member of the Big 12. This season, the Mountaineers again have the chance to make history against the Sooners, although it will be the last chance they get for a very long time.

With last year's 23-20 win coming in Morgantown, the Mountaineers have still never won a game in Norman, Okla. Saturday's contest (7 p.m./FOX) in Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be the final meeting between the pair before No. 17 OU leaves for the SEC in 2024, meaning the Mountaineers' next trip to Norman is not guaranteed.

"This time we're going on the road to play one of the top programs in the country, " WVU coach Neal Brown said. "It's on primetime TV again and it's at one of the top venues to play in, so our guys will be fired up."

The Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) were nearly victorious on their last trip to Norman, but a 30-yard field goal as time expired gave the Sooners (7-2, 4-2) a 16-13 win in 2021.

"We've just got a sour taste in our mouth from the last time we were there, " Brown said. "Got beat on a walk-off field goal and felt like we were in control of the game with an opportunity to win it. We turn it over on downs and then they win it late. That's really the motivation."

Safety Aubrey Burks was little more than a special teams player in 2021 but has held on to that experience even as he has become WVU's defensive leader this season.

"My freshman year going to Oklahoma was one of the best atmospheres I've been to, " he said. "It's a big week for us."

Over 84, 000 people attended the game in 2021, considerably more than what can fit into Milan Puskar Stadium.

"It's awesome, the energy's really fun. I like playing on the road, but it's not something that's easy, " tight end Kole Taylor said.

A former LSU Tiger, Taylor is no stranger to hostile crowds and imposing venues.

"I like playing on the road, " he admitted. "Of course for an offense playing on the road is tough because it's really loud. When their defense is on the field, the opposing defense wants to get really loud and make it difficult to communicate. It's something we practice, but it's never easy."

"Just keep your composure, " Burks offered. "When a play comes to you, do your best to make it. These fans are going to be here, they're going to get loud. You're going to enjoy moments like this but at the same time, you've got to keep your composure."

The Sooners are 4-0 at home this season. Their last home game was a 31-29 thriller against UCF on Oct. 21. That's also Oklahoma's last victory, as OU dropped back-to-back road contests to Kansas and Oklahoma State the next two weeks.

"I think they're for sure coming to come in and pay their hardest, they're a great team, " offensive lineman Brandon Yates said. "Nothing's going to change with them. They're a good team that's going to play hard."

The Sooners are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 2, 646 yards and 20 touchdowns this season against just five interceptions. He's also run in eight scores.

Defensively, linebacker Danny Stutsman leads the team with 73 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. He also has two sacks and an interception.