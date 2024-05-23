Mountaineers eliminated from Big 12 championships

May 22—ARLINGTON, Texas — The West Virginia University baseball team fell to Kansas State, 8-4, on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in an elimination game. The Mountaineers fall to 33-22 while the Wildcats go to 32-23.

Junior Brodie Kresser drove in two runs for the Mountaineers while sophomore Skylar King had two hits and an RBI. Sophomore Sam White tallied an RBI as well.

The Mountaineers started strong as the first four batters of the game reached base, culminating with a two-run single from Kresser. White followed with a sacrifice fly to put WVU up 3-0 after one inning.

Graduate Hambleton Oliver got the start and faced the minimum through three innings, but in the fourth, Kansas State scored seven runs as four Mountaineer pitchers combined to walk six in the inning while giving up four hits.

The Wildcats then added an eighth run in the sixth inning.

West Virginia put one run on the board in the ninth on two doubles from freshman Michael Perazza and King, but the rally ended there for the Mountaineers.

WVU will now await its fate for an NCAA Regional berth with the selection show scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.