Mountaineers can't stop scoring in win over T-Wolves

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Morton

MOUNTAINEERS 25, TIMBERWOLVES 6 (5 inn.)

Rainier 346 75 — 25

Morton-White Pass 140 10 — 6

RAI Pitching — Cruse 5 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Highlights — Swenson 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R; Ferguson 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Anderson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 R; Earsley 4-5, 2 RBI, 3 R

MWP Pitching — Elkins 5 IP, 21 H, 23 R (22 ER), 7 BB 2 K Highlights — Jordan 2-3, 3 RBI, R

The Rainier softball team started scoring early and never looked back on Thursday, as the Mountaineers raced past Morton-White Pass 25-6 in five innings.

Rainier (5-3, 1-1 C2BL) scored at least three runs in every inning, and they scored at least five in each of the final three frames.

Brooklynn Swenson, Keira Anderson, Ryleigh Curse, Gracie Lantz, and Carolyn Ferguson drove in three runs each, and Olivia Earsley also drove in a pair.

Earsley, Swenson, and Ferguson each tallied four hits, part of Rainier's 22 hits on the day.

Jordan tallied two hits and drove in three for the Timberwolves (1-7, 1-3 C2BL), and Sympson and Elkins also both logged an RBI.

The Mountaineers return home to host Elma in a non-league matchup on Tuesday, while the T-Wolves will head to Napavine for a doubleheader on Monday.