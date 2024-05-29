MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Martin, Wells earn NFCA All-Region honors

May 29—The accolades continue to roll in for the Lady Mountaineers.

Eastern Oklahoma State College softball raked in multiple postseason awards, including a program-first for a pair of Lady Mountaineer student-athletes.

Makenzie Martin and Greenlee Wells were both named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NJCAA All-Region First Team. Martin was named as a utility player and pitcher with a 3.68 ERA, 130 strikeouts recorded, a .366 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, 48 RBIs, and 11 home runs in her 2024 season, while Wells was named as a third baseman averaging a .444 batting average, .547 on-base percentage, 79 RBIs, and 26 home runs.

In addition to those honors, Wells and 11 of her teammates were honored as Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athletes. Braelyn Blasengame, Brittany Welch, Chloe Broussard, Chloe Brown, Chloe Hill, Geralyn Haney, Jack Browne, Jessica Wilson, Makenna Murdock, Lindsey Pierce, and Kaylee Ford all joined Wells in earning the prestigious honor of not just their work on the field but in the classroom as well.

Earlier this month, Wells, Keeley Johnson, Grace Hulsey, Haney, Martin, Blasengame, Browne, Alyssa Hart, and Sydney Hart all earned various all-conference honors in the 2024 Region 2 Division I awards.