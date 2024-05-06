MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: EOSC baseball, softball round out regular seasons

May 6—Eastern Oklahoma State College rounded out the regular season with wins and high notes.

Lady Mountaineer softball swept Carl Albert State College with a pair of wins over the Lady Vikings. Makenzie Martin had two RBIs and a home run in the series, Keeley Johnson had three RBIs, followed by Greenlee Wells and Braelyn Blasengame with two each, and Alexis Helzer and Chloe Broussard with one each.

Chloe Brown and Martin both earned wins in the circle, combining for eight strikeouts.

The Mountaineer baseball team earned a road win against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Jaxon Gregory led the way with three RBIs, followed by John Sekich, Augusto Schroeder, and Rubin Venter with one each.

Dawson Price got the win on the mound and Carson Sherrill was credited with the save, with the pair combining their efforts with Cyrus Kornegay for four strikeouts in the victory.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from April 29-May 5:

April 30 SB @ Carl Albert State College (G1: W, 5-3 — G2: W, 11-1)

May 1 BSB vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (L: 1-11)

May 1 SB @ Seminole State College (G1: L, 5-9 — G2: L, 1-5)

May 4 BSB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (G1: W, 7-1 — G2: L, 1-3)

A LOOK AHEAD

Postseason play is on the way as Eastern baseball and softball will participate in Region 2 conference tournament action:

Here's the full lineup of Eastern athletics contests from May 6-12:

May 8-12 SB @ Region 2 Tournament (Piedmont, OK)

May 9-12 BSB @ Region 2 Tournament (Seminole, OK)