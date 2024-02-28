MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Eastern sports rounding out February with wins

Feb. 27—Eastern Oklahoma State College athletics have been hard at work, racking up wins in multiple sports.

Lady Mountaineer basketball earned a pair of wins over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Western Oklahoma State College. Olivia Johnson led Eastern in the victory over NEO with 15 points, followed by Asia Johnson with 13 points, Emilee Proctor with 11 points, and Nadiyah Cooper with 10 points.

Mountaineer baseball earned wins over Butler Community College and Northeast Texas Community College last week. Jackson Archambeau led the offense with three RBIs in the win over Butler, while Kamden Thompson and Preston Prock combined for five strikeouts on the mound.

In the win over Northeast Texas, Archambeau once again led with three RBIs, followed by Augusto Schroeder and Logan Smith with two each. The Mountaineer pitching staff combined for six strikeouts on the day.

And in softball action, the Lady Mountaineers earned wins over Labette Community College and Tyler Junior College.

Greenlee Wells, Braelyn Blasengame, and Mackenzie Martin combined for 10 RBIs in the pair of wins over Labette, while Chloe Brown and Martin combined for 11 strikeouts from the circle.

In the win over Tyler, Martin, Hailey Vela, Jacy Brown, and Keeley Johnson combined for 10 RBIs, with Chloe Brown and Martin striking out six in the circle.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from Feb. 19-26:

Feb. 19 WBB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, (W, 72-67)

Feb. 19 MBB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, (L, 66-82)

Feb. 20 SB vs. Labette Community College, (G1: W, 8-0{&pipe}G2: W, 8-0)

Feb. 20 BSB vs. Carl Albert State College, (L, 11-15)

Feb. 22 BSB vs. Butler Community College, (G1: W, 8-7{&pipe}G2: L, 13-20)

Feb. 23 SB @ Grayson Round Robin; Tyler Junior College (W, 10-7); San Jacinto College-South, (L, 4-8)

Feb. 23 BSB vs. Butler Community College, (L, 10-17)

Feb. 26 BSB @ Northeast Texas Community College (W, 10-9)

Feb. 26 WBB vs. Western Oklahoma State College, (W, 89-48)

Feb. 26 MBB vs. Western Oklahoma State College, (L, 54-65)

A LOOK AHEAD

The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers will close out the month of February and welcome the spring action of March this week.

Here's the full lineup of upcoming Eastern athletics contests from Feb. 27-March 3:

Feb. 27 SB vs. Paris Junior College, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Feb. 29 SB @ Crowder College, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Feb. 29 WBB @ Seminole State College, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 MBB @ Seminole State College, 7: 30 p.m.

March 1 SB @ Drury JUCO Classic; Allen County Community College, 10 a.m.; State Fair Community College, 2:30 p.m.

March 1 BSB vs. Garden City Community College, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

March 2 SB @ Drury JUCO Classic; Southeastern Community College, 10 a.m.; Neosho County Community College, 3:30 p.m.

March 2 BSB vs. Garden City Community College, Noon