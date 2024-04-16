MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Eastern softball sweeps conference opponents

Apr. 16—The Lady Mountaineers lit up the competition last week.

Eastern Oklahoma State College spring athletics have been in full swing, with softball aiming for the fences with a pair of conference series sweeps.

The Lady Mountaineers took down Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on April 11. Jacy Browne, Alexis Helzer, Mackenzie Martin, and Alyssa Hart all hit homers in the series, while the quartet alongside Geralyn Haney, Keeley Johnson, and Greenlee Wells combined for 17 RBIs.

Martin, Chloe Brown, and Grace Hulsey combined for 12 strikeouts in the circle.

Eastern also took down Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in a pair of games on April 13. Wells led the way with a home run and five RBIs in the series, with Haney, Helzer, Martin, Hailey Vela and Sydney Hart combining for six more.

The combined efforts of Brown, Hulsey, and Martin struck out 11 batters in the series.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from April 8-14:

April 11 SB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, (G1: W, 7-3 — G2: W 11-9)

April 11 BSB vs. Connors State College, (L, 6-9)

April 13 SB vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, (G1: W, 8-0 — G2: W, 8-7)

April 13 BSB @ Connors State College, (G1: L, 4-16 — G2: L, 3-5)

A LOOK AHEAD

The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers will look to continue into the month with plenty of action, with multiple home and road contests.

Here's the full lineup of Eastern athletics contests from April 15-21:

April 15 BSB vs. Grayson College, 2 p.m.

April 18 BSB @ Rose State College, 2 p.m.

April 18 SB vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

April 20 BSB vs. Rose State College, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.