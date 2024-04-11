MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Eastern softball earns multiple conference wins

Apr. 11—The bats got hot, and the runs started flowing.

Eastern Oklahoma State College softball and baseball battled in multiple contests last week, with the Lady Mountaineers highlighting the week with multiple wins.

The Lady Mountaineers bats especially got hot in a massive 19-2 win over Murray State College. Mackenzie Martin led the way with a massive home run on the way to five RBIs, while Chloe Brussard, Greenlee Wells, and Hailey Vela adding in an RBI each.

Grace Hulsey got the win in the circle, striking out two.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from April 1-7:

April 2 BSB @ Carl Albert State College, (L, 2-15)

April 2 SB @ Murray State College, (G1: L, 4-7{&pipe}G2: W, 19-2)

April 4 SB vs. Rose State College, (G1: W, 1-0{&pipe}G2: W, 9-1)

April 6 SB vs. Seminole State College, (G1: L, 1-4{&pipe}G2: W, 5-3)

A LOOK AHEAD

The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers will look to continue into the month with plenty of action, with multiple home and road contests.

Here's the full lineup of Eastern athletics contests from April 8-14:

April 9 SB @ Carl Albert State College, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

April 11 SB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

April 11 BSB vs. Connors State College, 6 p.m.

April 13 SB vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 13 BSB @ Connors State College, 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.