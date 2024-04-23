MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Eastern baseball, softball earn multiple wins

Apr. 23—Big Blue finished the week on a high note.

Eastern Oklahoma State College softball and baseball have been hard at work, with that tenacity paying off in a pair of Region 2 wins for both programs last week.

In softball, the Lady Mountaineers took a pair of wins over Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Keeley Johnson had five RBIs and a home run in the series, Greenlee Wells had four RBIs and two home runs, and Geralyn Haney, Chloe Broussard, and Alyssa Hart combined for another five RBIs.

Chloe Brown and Grace Hulsey got the wins in the circle, combing for seven strikeouts.

The Mountaineers also earned back-to-back wins when they took down Rose State College. John Sekich, Dawson Price, and Augusto Schroeder each had three RBIs in two games, followed by Rubin Venter with two and Logan Smith with one.

Grayson Connell and Kamden Thompson earned the wins on the mound, combining for nine strikeouts.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from April 15-21:

April 15 BSB vs. Grayson College, (L: 0-9)

April 18 BSB @ Rose State College, (L: 1-2)

April 18 SB vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, (G1: W, 4-1 — G2: W, 10-0)

April 21 BSB vs. Rose State College, (G1: W, 3-2 — G2: W, 11-1)

A LOOK AHEAD

The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers will look to continue into the month with plenty of action, with multiple home and road contests.

Here's the full lineup of Eastern athletics contests from April 22-28:

April 23 SB vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

April 25 BSB vs. Seminole State College, 2 p.m.

April 25 SB @ Connors State College, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

April 27 BSB vs. Seminole State College, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 27 SB @ Rose State College, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.