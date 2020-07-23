Note: We were merrily rolling along with our season preview series when both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they would only play in-conference schedules. That, of course, impacted the Group of Five in turn, wiping out multiple would-be non-conference games. Because schedules are so, so up in the air at this point, our Mountain West preview will eschew the normal record predictions, though the ordering of teams remains based on how we see the conference unfolding.

Mountain Division

Boise State Broncos

2019 record: 12-2

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Khalil Shakir

The case for: The Broncos will be a favorite for the Mountain West crown this fall. That’s simply inevitable barring key injuries or, you know, a pandemic. The real question is whether this BSU team has it in them to crash the Playoff ceiling, which would be a first-ever for the Group of Five. And granted, this is a tall milkshake of a task. Boise State’s team upside, as with every G5 program, is artificially capped by the poll masters. But dream with us for a moment.

For Boise State to shoot the moon and make the Playoff, it will require a Herculean season from former four-star QB Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier’s 2019 freshman campaign could best be described as incomplete due to injury. But when he hit, he flashed quite nicely. Think his 407-yard performance against FSU in his first ever collegiate game, or his 299-yard, two-touchdown performance against UNLV.

Should Bachmeier take a sophomore leap, he’ll be doing so with Boise State’s usual bevy of skill-position talent. That goes for the receiving corps, with vets like CT Thomas and Octavius Evans coupled with do-everything jitterbug Khalil Shakir, and it also goes for a running game headlined by - but not limited to - George Holani.

What makes this Boise State offense oh so dangerous if Bachmeier can find himself is that it’s versatile and it’s deep. That’s a potent combination. If only Bachmeier can find himself, if only Bachmeier can find himself. We've seen Boise State rack up double-digit-win campaigns with under-armed signal-callers like Brett Rypien and Kellen Moore. Which is what makes Bachmeier's ceiling that enticing. What does BSU look like if it has an arm that Power Five teams were scrambling after? We'll see if he can start to scratch some of his potential in earnest this fall.

The case against: Well let’s dive a little deeper into Mr. Bachmeier, shall we? The signal-caller did start out his career with a boom against Florida State, no doubt. A pair of injuries limited him significantly from the end of September onward, though, with controversy ensuing late after Bachmeier’s mom took to social media to criticize the apparent healthy benching of her son in the MWC title game.

For all his talent, Bachmeier wasn’t irreplaceable last season. BSU won with Chase Cord and with Jaylon Henderson, too, and they won with Bachmeier unavailable for half the campaign give or take. His final numbers -- 62.6 percent completions, a 9/6 TD/INT ratio, a PFF passing grade of 69.3 -- were shrug-worthy fine. In short, he largely played like a true freshman. A talented true freshman, yes, but a true freshman all the same.

None of this is to discount the possibility of a big season from the quarterback. Again, all kinds of talent, here. What is questionable is Bachmeier's development. In a short offseason it’s not a guarantee. And part of the frustrating part about making player projections, at all, is that everything this offseason has been torched by the pandemic. Boise State has losses to make up for -- they must replace T Ezra Cleveland and EDGE Curtis Weaver -- but Bachmeier’s ascendency would make a lot of problems easier to deal with. We just gotta see.

Air Force Falcons

2019 record: 11-2

NFL Draft prospect to watch: N/A

The case for: Low-key one of the most fun FBS teams in the country. Unlike a triple-option team such as Army, which thrives on choking the life out of the clock like a boa constrictor, the Falcons are more than happy to tango in scoreboard-scorching affairs. They scored at least 40 points in five games last season.

What differentiates Air Force from an Army-type is that QB Donald Hammond III (who, we’ll note, is not currently in good standing with the university) will actually throw the ball on occasion. He won’t be confused with Joe Burrow any time soon, but Hammond posted a nice little 13/6 TD/INT ratio completing half his passes while averaging north of 11 YPA last season. And that’ll do for an offense like this, that’ll do. Pop them occasionally through the air -- say to blisteringly-fast WR Brandon Lewis, who sat due to a rules violation in 2019 but returns for 2020

And trample them on the ground. Hammond (maybe?), Kadin Remsberg and Timothy Jackson work as the primary ball-carriers in an offense which ranked second-only in average rushing output to Navy in the FBS last season. And the line brings back upperclassman experience across the board.

Traditional conference king Boise State might have slightly more upside on offense should soph QB Hank Bachmeier begin to consistently play with the flash he did in an injury-shortened 2019 campaign, but Bachmeier remains a projection. Air Force’s offense, counter to that, is as set as a well-chilled dessert.

And one last secret edge for the Falcons. They actually held spring practice. Mostly. When the coronavirus shut down sports in mid-March, Air Force had already completed 13-of-15 practices. That’s huge. The irony is that this program really didn’t need it like some others. Again, set as a chilled pudding cup. Now consider that this squad, with experience to the hilt and a depth chart which won’t require much tinkering in August camp, will face Boise State on Sept. 12 at home. That’s spectacular timing and placement given where Air Force is in their season prep.

The case against: Honestly, it’s difficult to craft one. Or it was, at least, it was difficult to craft one until Hammond’s status went up in the air in July. We really, really liked this squad before then. Just searching for potential cracks, the offense looked close to Teflon. But that’s all with Hammond. The equation changes -- and potentially changes considerably -- should he prove unable to play.

We’ll take that aforementioned game against Boise State as a potential pressure point, because while Air Force’s defensive front seven (especially in the linebacker corps) is a strong unit, one which should continue to bolster the Mountain West’s reputation as a conference of sick rushing defenses. The secondary, though, is less set. And that’s where BSU could conquer when the teams meet in mid-September. Air Force must break in three new starters in the secondary, giving just a little wiggle room for water to seep into the ship if Bachmeier does open up clearly showing he’s ready for the leap year.

Wyoming Cowboys

2019 record: 8-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: RB Xazavian Valladay

The case for: The Cowboys are a Jekyll and Hyde team, of sorts, putting on a charming smile whenever Xazavian Valladay totes the rock before getting all angsty whenever the ball is thrown. Like real angsty. No returning Wyoming receiver caught more than eight passes last season. That’s not great. And we don't necessarily expect a quantum leap forward as a passing team this fall.

We’ll throw a caveat on there, though. Wyoming’s 2019 season was considerably complicated after QB Sean Chambers went down with a knee injury. Not that Chambers is a great passer, far from it (foreshadowing for the section below). But Chambers was aces as a runner, on track for a 1,000-yard rushing season when fate betrayed his body versus Nevada. And knock his passing all you want -- and we will, just you wait -- but Chambers is an absolute headache when he takes off on a sprint.

Chambers and Valladay will put opponents into next-day ice baths once they get rolling. They could act, collectively, as the top rushing unit in the entire conference. We wouldn't put that past them. The Cowboys will host Boise State for the division crown in the second-to-last game of the campaign. We imagine HC Craig Bohl has been thinking that matchup over all offseason.

The case against: So our sunnier side would prefer not to consider it, but here’s reality -- Chambers is an awful passer. Not like Josh Allen was an awful passer. Way worse than that. For reference’s sake, in Allen’s final year with the Cowboys, he completed 56 percent of his passes. That’s not good, but Allen also has all-time arm strength and it’s worked out alright-ish at the NFL level. So 56 percent is bad. What do we even say about 43 percent? That was Sean Chambers in 2019. Chambers may do work on the ground, but Wyoming’s aerial game is close to nonexistent, if not actively detrimental to the team.

Then there’s the defensive side, where Wyoming has really scored dividends. Led by LB Logan Wilson, the Cowboys boasted one of the strongest defenses in the Group of Five last season. Wilson’s gone, now. So is his former partner-in-crime LB Cassh Maluia. Also S Alijah Halliburton.

Bohl isn’t going to fall flat on his face even working in new talent, but if Wyoming doesn’t quite rise to the top of the division it’s going to because not everything’s quite set.

Utah State Aggies

2019 record: 7-6

NFL Draft prospect to watch: S Shaq Bond

The case for: December 10 proved a fateful day for Utah State’s 2020 season. That was the day that QB Jordan Love declared for the draft. Also the day that South Carolina QB Jake Bentley transferred to Utah. Which in turn caused Utes QB Jason Shelley to transfer to Utah State. And Aggies QB Henri Columbi to enter the transfer destination for points unknown. There’s always somebody who gets left out in a game of musical chairs.

Shelley was largely stuck behind Tyler Huntley with the Utes, but we did see him starting for the injured Huntley in a five-game stint back in 2018. The results in that space -- a 5/5 TD/INT ratio, three games south of 225 yards passing (though he did put up 302 against Northwestern in New Year’s Eve bowl action) -- were exactly inspirational, but Columbi’s marks in backup action didn’t scream diamond in the wings. And that Columbi chose to transfer after Shelley’s entrance might say something.

The good thing for Shelley is that for as talented as Love was, it’s not like he left the Utah State bar at a super-high level. As a team, the Aggies were erratically OK but not much better than that. With an uber-experienced offensive line set to return, plus Jalen Warren and Devonta’e Henry-Cole (also coming over from Utah) leading the way on the ground, there’s a nucleus of offensive talent here which could balance the scales of Love’s exit. Especially if Shelley hits.

The case against: Love might not always be consistent with that big ol’ arm, but at least he’s a raw quarterback talent. Shelley is just raw, to the point that he spoke openly about being able to stick at the position with Utah State, but open to a position change if that’s the direction the team chose to go. In that larger sample 2018 season, Shelley completed just 58.3 percent of his passes at a 6.9 YPA clip. That will be problematic for a full campaign. Especially given that Shelley no longer has Utah’s talent supporting him.

That goes especially for the defensive side of the ball, where essentially the entirety of last season’s regular starting unit must be replaced upcoming. All this without any real sort of an offseason. A lot is riding on Shelley. We’re not sure if he’s capable of taking that weight.

Colorado State Rams

2019 record: 4-8

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Warren Jackson

The case for: While CSU fired HC Mike Bobo in December, replacing him with Steve Addazio, the Rams shouldn’t be viewed as a guaranteed loser for 2020. Say what you will about Bobo’s inability to rise above merely OK -- never topping seven wins with the program -- Colorado State consistently operated as this odd vortex for skill-position talent under his eye, churning Rashard Higgins, Olabisi Johnson, Preston Williams, Michael Gallup out to the NFL.

Next up to the plate, WR Warren Jackson. Jackson erupted for a 1,000-yard showing in 2019 and we would be surprised if he’s not right there in the 1000-1300-yard arena when all is said and done this coming season. Now if only Jackson’s quarterback could rise to meet him at the offensive summit.

O’Brien managed just a 13/7 TD/INT ratio with 61.8 percent completions in 2019. And he simply has to be better than that, because the defense -- while bringing back starting experience -- just isn’t stable enough to hold games with the quarterback turning it over either on downs or on subpar decisions. If O’Brien can just be a little bit better, it would go a ways toward improving CSU’s outlook.

The case against: Steve Addazio was fired by Boston College all of 10 days before he landed on his feet with Colorado State. To which we would say, as gently as possible, you could have done better, Rams. Addazio, like Bobo at CSU, never won more than seven games in a season while with the Eagles. Just to throw out one preferred name that was rumored to be in the mix, here, Butch Jones could have turned Jim McElwain West, following the same P5-burnout-to-G5-winner turnaround that McElwain pulled off at Central Michigan.

Steve Addazio is basically Mike Bobo East. Swell. It’s not just that Addazio’s stint at Boston College was forgettable. It was. And it’s not just that we struggle to see this as an upgrade. We do. The real issue, in our eyes, is that Addazio is a square peg being crammed into a round hole in terms of offensive philosophy. Addazio is the guy who recruited AJ Dillon and envisioned the big man as the focal point of his team.

CSU doesn’t have an AJ Dillon on roster, or anything close to it. CSU is very much focused on aerial fireworks. And maybe Addazio adjusts. But we struggle to see it. He didn’t at Boston College, after all.

New Mexico Lobos

2019 record: 2-10

NFL Draft prospect to watch: N/A

The case for: The new head coach, here, might be Danny Gonzales, former ASU DC, but the real star power in our minds comes with defensive coordinator Rocky Long. The Lobos really shouldn’t have been in play for Long at all. But the longtime SDSU leader stepped down from the program this offseason, only to resurface with the poor, hapless Lobos. It shouldn’t have happened, but it did. And that could end up a program-turning hire.

Calling Long’s defenses at SDSU suffocating against the run underplays it. They were consistently among the top teams not just in the G5, but also the P5, in stopping opposing ground games. It’s going to take work to install that kind of defense, to erase the poor habits that were essentially hardwired into the program at a certain point under former HC Bob Davie (they lost nine straight to end the 2019 season, so yeah).

It’s not fair to expect Long and Gonzales to immediately reform a defensive which gave up nearly 40 points a game last season. Incremental improvements. Baby steps.

The case against: Everything other than Rocky Long, more or less. As much as we respect the veteran coach, he has almost no tools to work with. And just as problematic as a lack of defensive playmakers, this was an offense which struggled to crack 21 points last season. And that’s probably not immediately getting better, either.

Compounding matters, if the schedule remains as currently constructed in-conference, New Mexico faces an outright gauntlet down the stretch, with their November consisting of Hawaii (road, for now), Boise State (home), Air Force (road) and Wyoming (home). Air Force and Boise State are probably the two best teams in the conference, and the ping-ponging back-and-forth between road and home games, at the end of a long (already stressful) 2020 does them no favors.

Can’t sugarcoat this one. New Mexico just doesn’t have the talent on roster for more than three or four wins, at best.

West Division

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

2019 record: 10-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: Rico Bussey Jr.

The case for: After four seasons building up to last year’s 10-win campaign, Nick Rolovich took his leave of the Warriors, hitting the Power Five with decidedly landlocked Washington State. Looking to carry on Rolo’s winning ways on the islands, enter old familiar Todd Graham. We’re happy to have him back in our lives.

Graham disappeared from the coaching ranks following his firing at Arizona State two seasons back. His ASU teams might as well have been called the Arizona State #Pac12AfterDarks because his coaching style perfectly embodied the idea. Aggressive as all get all. That goes on offense, and that goes on defense. Graham blitzed at a maniacal level at ASU and we don’t expect that he’s mellowed after fizzling out in the desert.

With the Warriors, Graham takes over all sorts of goodies recruited by Rolovich. The QB-WR duo of Chevan Cordeiro (taking over for Cole McDonald) and Jared Smart (the latest in a line of Hawaii receiver standouts) should be one of the best in the nation statistically upcoming, with nice offensive line depth to keep the whole enchilada from getting soggy. And the addition of North Texas transfer WR Rico Bussey adds a nice spice to this offensive core.

Graham’s a boom-bust coach. If he’s learned that, at times, discretion is the better of valor, and can reign in his more “I’m playing a video game!” tendencies we like his chances to keep going what Rolovich started.

The case against: The case against every team, in an existential sense, is the coronavirus pandemic, but for Hawaii in particular, it’s a huge problem. Because even if the season does somehow get played, teams aren’t going to be flying across the ocean to play football. That’s just not going to happen. And so where does that leave the Warriors, before we even get to the actual ins-and-outs of the roster?

Well for starters, their schedule was shredded by announcements of planned conference-only schedules from the Big Ten and Pac-12. That knocked out planned games against UCLA, Arizona and Oregon (all of which could have been fun ones). A previously-planned tilt against Fordham was also nixed, though Hawaii has since rescheduled that contest, to be played against Robert Morris, now. And that Sept. 26 contest against Robert Morris is currently slated to be the SEASON-OPENER for Hawaii.

You can reasonably assume that if season planning does continue, Hawaii will figure out some way to flesh out its schedule and won’t be starting the year essentially in October. The whole ball of wax is complicated enough before taking into account potential in-conference travel headaches.

And let’s loop back around to Graham to close out, here. While his coaching style oozes flair and fireworks, it’s also one which worked to less and less effect during his time at ASU. In his final three seasons with the Sun Devils, his teams won a collective 18 games, never more than seven in a campaign. This after his squads won a combined 28 games over his first three years leading the charge.

San Diego State Aztecs

2019 record: 10-3

NFL Draft prospect to watch: EDGE Cameron Thomas

The case for: It’s all about the defense at SDSU. Rocky Long -- who abruptly stepped down as head coach over the winter, with DL coach Brady Hoke taking the reins, then subsequently landed as DC at New Mexico -- was outright brilliant as a defensive mastermind, especially a defensive mastermind in clobbering down opposing running games.

Long is gone, now, which does make us nervous (more on that below), but Hoke knows the personnel and he knows the scheme. Those two things make his promotion a comforting one in way all these months later. Because SDSU isn’t starting from scratch in the middle of a global pandemic.

Not starting from scratch on the coaching staff, nor on the field. San Diego State returns eight starters on defense, a fantastic beat for Hoke given that there’s little excitement on offense. Long may no longer be guiding from the sideline, but even sans the old master, this is a team which will win or lose on its defense.

The case against: When your humble author was a small child living in the wilds of Idaho, he once went on a field trip to Hell’s Canyon (the deepest canyon in the country, for your next JEOPARDY! game). As part of a guided tour, he was allowed to shoot a bow-and-arrow. Well this will be easy, he thought. It looks easy in the movies. It wasn’t easy. Turns out, it takes a lot of practice to get good. Crazy.

That’s how we think of Brady Hoke taking over for Rocky Long. Because the thing of it, you have to be really, really good to win double-digit games with the 112th scoring offense in the FBS (which Long did last year). You have to be a bone-crushing defensive mind. That’s Rocky Long, appropriately named.

We don’t think Hoke’s a disaster on the scale of his reputation, but we also don’t know if he’s ready to simply step up, take the arrow and drive it home on the target.

San Jose State Spartans

2019 record: 5-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Tre Walker

The case for: We’ll just be honest -- we’re a little intrigued by SJSU’s offense. Tre Walker is one of the top wide receivers in the conference (it would be nice if the team could get him more than last season’s two touchdowns, though), buttressed by smooth vet Bailey Gaither. And adding a little additional kick is transfer Arkansas QB Nick Starkel. There’s a touch of poetry on that given that San Jose State beat the Razorbacks last season.

Starkel never developed into The Guy while in the SEC, pushed out by Kellen Mond with the Aggies and then enduring whatever the Razorbacks were supposed to be last season. That Starkel only started five games for that lost campaign doesn’t instill confidence, but hey, we love P5-to-G5 drops.

The case against: And as with so many of those G5-to-P5 QB moves, Starkel is more name than game. There’s a reason Arkansas benched him. He comes to San Jose State on the heels of an absolutely putrid campaign in Fayetteville, one in which he posted a 7/10 TD/INT ratio while hitting on under 55 percent of his passes. Starkel’s not going to be facing the SEC this fall. But that doesn’t make him a good quarterback. He does not have the benefit of doubt on that front.

A No. 98 scoring defense from 2019 -- no monumental change coming on the horizon -- ensures that if Starkel doesn’t find himself right off the bat, on his third team in as many years, in a truncated offseason, it could be a long year for the Spartans.

Nevada Wolfpack

2019 record: 7-6

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DT Dom Peterson

The case for: While Nevada HC Mike Norvell was unable to match his eight-win 2018 season last fall, there’s real reason for optimism that his squad could be in play for eight or nine wins upcoming. That’s because Nevada brings back both their primary starting offense and defense. Especially on the defensive side, where ESPN’s Bill Connelly calculates that 73 percent of the team’s 2019 production is coming back for more.

All of that matters in a short offseason -- and a potential short season. Zooming into the particulars of the talent on board, what would help immensely for an on-field improvement this coming season is a maturation of starting QB Carson Strong. Strong managed just an 11/7 TD/INT ratio while working mostly with short passes (6.2 YPA) in 2019, but those numbers came completely green. Strong had not attempted a pass prior to last season.

He also completed 63.4 percent of his passes. If Strong can stretch it a little more this fall, if he can cut down on questionable decisions, Nevada has a chance to be frisky dangerous in the Mountain West.

The case against: Frisky dangerous? That’s probably pushing it a touch, because you’re asking for a lot from Strong. Like a lot, from a guy who doesn’t gouge the field much in the deep to intermediate ranges. And while Nevada’s team continuity in our pandemic-upended offseason is absolutely a plus, it’s not necessarily that for Strong. Because a guy like Strong -- just one year starting, clearly not an all-around quarterback yet -- is the exact kind of guy who would benefit most from a full offseason. That’s where he would make the leap.

To hit the ground running and then fly beyond that is a big, big pass. And while Nevada does bring back productive cogs to this machine, an offense which ranked 111th in the FBS in scoring last season just has to step up if it’s to legitimately be more than a gnat in the conference.

Fresno State Bulldogs

2019 record: 4-8

NFL Draft prospect to watch: RB Ronnie Rivers

The case for: While the sudden resignation of HC Jeff Tedford after the season, due to health issues, came as a real shock, this program’s next phase could be a fun one (in time, if not maybe immediately), Fresno State made a strong replacement hire in bringing Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer out to the Cali sun.

Two plusses on the DeBoer hire. First, he is plenty well-versed in Tedford’s philosophies, having worked as offensive coordinator under Tedford from 2017-18. Second, and more importantly for this team’s future, DeBoer showed a lot at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers to eight wins and the 42nd scoring offense in the country, all despite working through two starting quarterbacks.

DeBoer will need to bring a little of that creative gumption with him to the left coast, because oh boy, he’s inheriting what’s at best a flawed offensive roster. And at worst a downright problematic one. DeBoer has one major skill-position player to build around in RB Ronnie Rivers, who could potentially crack 1,000 yards rushing if everything peaks right for a perfect storm. Creative gumption. Let’s see it coach.

The case against: Losing Tedford hurts. He brought a base Bulldog professionalism to the gig, winning 22 games over his first two seasons before Fresno State dropped back for just four victories last season. And as much as DeBoer might be an intriguing hire, this will be his first head-coaching gig in the FBS and his first head-coaching job, at all, since he led the way with Sioux Falls back in the mid-2000’s.

And Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey aren’t stepping through the door of that Fresno State quarterbacks room. Instead, Ben Wooldridge and Washington transfer Jake Haener. You could maybe squint and talk yourself into Haener being something, just because you trust Washington, but that’s a squinting projection. And it’s not going to matter if Fresno State can’t mend an offensive line which just lost Man of Stone Netane Muti and is dealing with difficult-to-make-up turnover from the defense -- notably LB Mykal Walker, though Justin Rice remains studly.

DeBoer’s just working with a little bit of a short-stack on the roster to start with. 2020 might not be the year (well, it might not be the year for anybody), but Fresno State could develop into an interesting squad if DeBoer is able to spread his wings as a head coach.

UNLV Rebels

2019 record: 4-8

NFL Draft prospect to watch: RB Charles Williams

The case for: This capsule would likely have focused on QB Armani Rogers before Rogers, you know, entered the transfer portal just after the July Fourth Weekend. We’ll spin that as best we can, though. Because Rogers was never more than the sum of his parts at UNLV. He struggled as a passer, he struggled to stay healthy (appearing more than six games just once, back in 2017), he ended up far more flash play than flashy player. Long way of saying that maybe the Rebels don’t end up missing him as much as you might initially think.

And filling in for an injured Rogers across much of the 2019 campaign, Kenyon Oblad showed a prospect to be molded. Too many interceptions (nine), too low a completion percentage (54.2), but same breath, his 18 touchdown passes matched the entirety of Rogers’ UNLV aerial career. For real. Rogers brings more moxie on the ground, but Oblad’s already a better passer (if still working on it, himself). There might not be enough talent on-hand for a true improvement on last year’s outfit, but neither do we a wholesale faceplant.

Even if Oblad wobbles, if nothing else, UNLV has one of the conference's best running backs in Charles Williams (1,257 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2019). Williams should be in for another fantastic statistical campaign this fall, regardless of the uncertainty around him.

The case against: UNLV was already going to be up against it before Rogers split for the transfer portal. Now they’re really, really going to be up against it. For as erratic and flawed as Rogers is as a passer, he brought a real dimension to the field with his legs and his overall athletic talent. Oblad isn’t inept, but he remains a young, variable player.

Then there’s new HC Marcus Arroyo, who took over a listless program this offseason only to see a pandemic completely foul his first-year preparations. Programs like UNLV, with first-team head coaches at the Group of Five level just have so much ground to cover, in so little space. Realistically, Arroyo needs a full offseason to set up his wares. 2020 may end up a sunk year.