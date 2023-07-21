Mountain West Media Days: UNM's Gonzales rolls with college football's changes

Jul. 20—LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Remember Year One of the Danny Gonzales era? It was a little different. For starters, there was a global pandemic. The transfer portal was just kicking into the clip that's made it a polarizing subject among college coaches, administrators and fans. Names, Imabe and Likeness (NIL), perhaps the most intriguing and impactful force upon the future of college athletics, wasn't even legal. The portal and NIL, among a bevy of new rules and new structures? These days, they're a fact of life. "(It's been) very challenging," Gonzales, New Mexico's head football coach said on Thursday at the Mountain West football media days. "But I think it was the adjustment we had to make to be competitive for everybody. They made new rules. You can sit back and cry about it and complain and say it's not fair. "Or you can do the best you can to be successful by adjusting your plan." Entering Year Four, Gonzales discussed some of the changes that have defined the last few years and proposals around the Mountain West and college football as a whole: —When asked for any updates on his program's partnership with UNM collective 505 Sports Venture Foundation, Gonzales didn't have any. He knows a number of his players — quarterback Dylan Hopkins and running back Andrew Henry, to name a couple — are under contract, but doesn't and can't dabble in the business or setup. But he did echo 505 SVF director Kurt Roth's previously reported thoughts. "Everybody needs to be on the same playing rules," Gonzales said. "I think having (different) state laws, state-to-state, and then having the NCAA say, 'well, we've got our parameters but your state can do this,'" they're just opening (themselves) up for lawsuits. "(SEC commissioner) Greg Sankey said it, (Mountain West commissioner) Gloria Nevarez said it: we need somebody, whether it be Congress or the federal government, to establish guidelines (to get) everybody on the same playing field." —Among the most popular topics in Vegas? The Mountain West's impending transition away from divisions. For the first time since the implementation of two divisions in 2013, league standings will run from 1-12 with the top two teams at season's end meeting for the league championship. In talking through the change, nearly every coach said he was in favor of the adjustment. Gonzales was no different. "It's more positive than negative," Gonzales said. "(The) Mountain West is a great league. I think we're one of the top six leagues (and) we need to give ourselves the best chance to continue having our champion be an automatic qualifier in the new (expanded playoff, set to begin in 2024) and have our champion be an automatic qualifier in next year's New Year's Six bowl." —When New Mexico travels to Texas A&M to start its season, the Lobos will experience three new rule changes. Clocks now run following first downs, consecutive timeouts are no more and if the first or third quarter ends with a defensive penalty, it'll carry over as opposed to extending the quarter. At least one rule, approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Panel in May, has caught Gonzales' eye. "You're asking the defensive guy if he doesn't like the clock running," he said. "I think it's outstanding, those little changes. Let that clock run as long as they want — if it's running, they ain't scoring points. "It'll be an adjustment. If you're behind, you're gonna definitely have to keep an eye on that. It's a pretty significant change, but TV kind of controls our world right now and that's what it's all based for." —This spring, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze became the newest proponent for an idea that's rattled around in college football the past few years: in-state intrasquad spring games. Freeze's proposal hinges on the potential for reduced injuries, increased fan interest and more competitive exhibitions. When asked about the idea, Gonzales said he found it interesting but maybe not perfect. He pointed out how it would detract from what he largely enjoys about spring ball, the process of seeing and nurturing improvement without having to worry about beating another opponent. "It'd change your focus," he said, "(But) your guys get tired of running into each other. So I'd be for it." Which leads to another question — who would Gonzales want New Mexico to play in a spring game? An FCS team? FBS? "I'd play anybody," Gonzales said. Like New Mexico State? "I would rather not play them," he answered. "I'd like to save that for the season." Rivalry aside, Gonzales did mull over a "jamboree" of sorts, where the state's five college football programs in UNM, NMSU, Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands could pair up teams against each other for a quarter or so before rotating onto the next.