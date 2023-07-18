The Mountain West had a meeting on Monday, but nothing was announced

The wait continues. We are all waiting for a final, definitive announcement from someone about the fate of the San Diego State Aztecs. Where will they be in the 2024-2025 college sports cycle? Will the Pac-12 expand to 12 teams after the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? Will there be an announcement of a Pac-12 media rights deal?

These questions linger in the summer before the start of the new college sports cycle and the 2023 college football season. Everyone in the industry, and all the fans at various schools, would like this business to be concluded before college football begins. No one wants games to be interrupted by realignment news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond that, however, it would seem to be in the best interest of all parties to have clarity and closure before football begins. Realignment is volatile enough as it is; adding to the uncertainty of this process by dragging out conference membership dramas and media rights negotiations doesn’t seem to help anyone.

Yet, the lack of news — and the lack of announcements from anyone in the San Diego State-Pac-12-Mountain West triumvirate — remains conspicuous as we head into Mountain West media days on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Pac-12 media day on Friday.

The Mountain West held a board meeting on Monday in which San Diego State was presumably a top agenda item.

The conference did not make any announcement about SDSU coming out of the board meeting, leaving us all to continue to speculate about what might happen later this week.

No public statement from the Mountain West about today's board meeting regarding San Diego State's future. MW media days begin Wednesday. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 18, 2023

Stay here for continuing coverage of this San Diego State story, accompanied by coverage of Pac-12 media day this Friday.

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire