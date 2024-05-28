Mountain West Freshman of the Year JT Toppin to transfer to Texas Tech

Former New Mexico freshman JT Toppin has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will transfer to Texas Tech University, the program announced on Tuesday.

Toppin declared for the draft last month while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He also entered the transfer portal on April 30 after one season with the Lobos and was the fifth-ranked power forward on the market, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-8 forward competed in the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, averaging 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in two scrimmage games. He also worked out with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Officially ✍ Help us welcome JT Toppin to the Red Raider family! #TTW pic.twitter.com/8HaGxwUI8X — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 28, 2024

Toppin was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He led all freshmen in the country in field-goal percentage and double-doubles (12).

The four-star prospect chose Texas Tech over programs like Kansas State and Texas, among others. The team also adds Elijah Hawkins (Minnesota), Fede Federiko (Pitt) and Kevin Overton (Drake) via the transfer portal for next season.

The Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 this past season under first-year head coach Grant McCasland with a 23-11 record. They lost in the first round to NC State.

