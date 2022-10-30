Mountain West Football: Week 9 Winners And Losers

We take a look at the Mountain West’s winners and losers from Week 9 of college football.

Encouragements and letdowns from the week that was.

Week 9 of Mountain West play featured just four games and that will allow us an unusually limited pool of players or coaches to get nominated for the week that was.

There were comebacks, celebrations, and still a winless team against a particular opponent that the orange and blue will remind us all of its dominance over the green and gold.

Winners

1. San Jose State honors Camdan McWright and their family

The Spartans played their first game after the sudden passing of freshman running back Camdan McWright in a scooter accident just before the game last against New Mexico State which was postponed.

The Spartans hosted the Nevada Wolf Pack and the team did a moment of loudness to honor their teammate and family members before kick off.

In lieu of a moment of silence, Camdan McWright’s family asked for a moment of loudness to honor him. pic.twitter.com/VljSJAKhGm — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) October 30, 2022

SJSU dedicated Saturday night's emotional comeback victory to the late Camdan McWright and his family.@SanJoseStateFB pic.twitter.com/FtMpqrRxqa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2022

“It’s been hard,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said after the game. “Camdan was such a special part of our team and such a special part of our family. We love Camdan McWright. We love his family…and we are really going to miss him. He was a special young man.”

The Spartans had a come from behind win to defeat Nevada, 35-28.

2. Fresno State’s health.

Fresno State has been without starting quarterback Jake Haener for over a month when he was injured in the blowout USC loss. During his absence, the Fresno State passing attack and record has been subpar going 2-2 which included a loss to UConn.

Others who returned were S Evan Williams, WR Josh Kelly and N Justin Houston.

But it was the passing game and late heroics for Fresno State State. Haener wasn’t perfect but he threw for 394 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions in his return to face rival San Diego State to win 32-28.

Two of Haener’s three touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. One was a Haener-led drive that went for 80 yards and included a two-point conversion. Give credit to the special teams and defense as well. There was an onside kick recovered after that Bulldog touchdown, and then Haener proceeded to find Nikko Remigio on the first play for a 37-yard score.

That defense then picked off Jalen Mayden to seal the win.

3. Divine Obichere’s big day

The FS1 broadcasters noted that Obichere doesn’t play a ton of snaps, but when he does he is a force. That happened for the Boise State defensive lineman. He had 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and seven total tackles.

Divine Obichere post game presserhttps://t.co/KcaHKBftUZ — First Kick Was Good (@FKWGblog) October 30, 2022

Obichere credited how he practiced hard and they are much harder than games. He got his chance due to injuries from Scott Matlock and Jackson Cravens.

Bonus: Wyoming wins in Hawaii for first time in 25 years.

Gotta make this count as I took over for Matt this week. Yes, Wyoming hasn’t played at Hawaii all that often due to being seperated from being in the same conference for many years and now being in different divisions.

However, the Cowboys got a big win on the islands and the first time since 1997 with Saturday’s 27-20 win.

Losers

1. Aztecs can’t hold a lead

San Diego State lead rival Fresno State 28-17 with just over a minute left and lost the game 32-28. The Bulldogs started their final drive down 11 with 3:55 left. All signs pointed to an Aztecs win.

Fresno State trailed San Diego State 28-17 with a little more than a minute left and rallies to win 32-28. Two TDs in 13 seconds with an onside kick in between. That win came out of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/Mw0fzAD4kL — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 30, 2022

Then… Fresno State and Jake Haener drove down the field for a touchdown with 1:09 left in the game. Everyone knew the onside kick was coming and the Bulldogs kick attempt wasn’t even that great but they did recover it.

Two Aztecs players couldn’t get their hand on the ball.

OH MY GOD! FRESNO STATE RECOVERS THE ONSIDE KICK!!! That was BEAUTIFUL! pic.twitter.com/qXmkxLsOHH — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

2. Nevada can’t finish off San Jose State

The Wolf Pack scored in every quarter against San Jose State and even led 14-7 at the half and the game was tied at 21 apiece.

Shawn Illingworth got the start at quarterback for the Wolf Pack and proceeded to complete 18 of 29 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a solid day. Wide receiver BJ Castell had seven catches for 149 yards and a score. Running back Toa Taua had three scores on 75 yards.

However, the defense couldn’t hand on the in the second half as San Jose State scored touchdowns on all four of their possessions — the fifth was a kneel down after Illingworth’s lone interception.

3. Lawsuit against Utah State football program

The Aggies had a bye week but big news came ouf of the program as former player Patrick Maddox is suing the school. Maddox is facing retaltion over leaking audio over comments head coach Blake Anderson made about sexual assualt victims.

Maddox’s life was made miserable once it was known he released the tape. He had his gear stolen and destroyed and also was made to apologize to the team by Anderson. He also alleges that Anderson told the team that Maddox “made a mistake,” and the players could punish him however they “saw fit.”

Anderson has since responded to these allegiations via his Twitter account.

“I look forward to providing facts, context and clarification of the allegations against myself. I love and appreciate all of our players, past and present. Besides respecting each other like family, we work to foster good character and social responsibility. We strive to build a culture our fans, community and University can be proud of, and that respects all people.”

There have been issues with Utah State and former players with sexual assualt over the past few years — under multiple coaches. This latest lawsuit is just not a good look for the program, regardless of who is proven right or wrong in this situation.

