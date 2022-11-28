Mountain West Football Week 13 In Five Words

A quick and short recap from the final regular season week

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Regular season is in the books

One last time for the regular season, we are going to give our quick reaction to each of the Mountain West teams.

No fret though, this will continue through the Mountain West championship game and bowl season as well.

With that, we will give our quick recaps of five words for each team with ours and then as usual a bunch of our user tweets talking about Week 13.

Well, the regular season wrapped up with Week 13, so give us your five words and a GIF to describe your favorite team's performance this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/rT1SITH0kU — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 27, 2022

Air Force – 15 points from being 12-0.

Boise State – Banged up for title game?

Colorado State – Great future for Clay Millen

Fresno State – Everyone showed up pre-championship

Hawaii – Rushing offense/defense was difference

Nevada – Settling for FG’s against rival

New Mexico – Lobos really need an offense

San Diego State – Quarterback Jalen Mayden was human

San Jose State – Rushing game was on point.

UNLV – Defense comes stops rival Nevada

Utah State – Can’t fall behind so early

Wyoming – Offense and defense was bad

Now… onto our Twitter follower reactions.

We’re going to the ‘Ship‼️🏆💍 pic.twitter.com/EX5BEQwgBu — Rico S LaMota🇲🇽🇰🇭🇺🇸 (@GreenV559) November 27, 2022





Advertisement

More Week 8!

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: CSU Keys, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction Week 8 Mountain West Football Power Rankings Mountain West Bowl Projections After Week 8

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire