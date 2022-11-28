Mountain West Football Week 13 In Five Words
A quick and short recap from the final regular season week
Regular season is in the books
One last time for the regular season, we are going to give our quick reaction to each of the Mountain West teams.
No fret though, this will continue through the Mountain West championship game and bowl season as well.
With that, we will give our quick recaps of five words for each team with ours and then as usual a bunch of our user tweets talking about Week 13.
Well, the regular season wrapped up with Week 13, so give us your five words and a GIF to describe your favorite team's performance this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/rT1SITH0kU
— Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 27, 2022
Air Force – 15 points from being 12-0.
Boise State – Banged up for title game?
Colorado State – Great future for Clay Millen
Fresno State – Everyone showed up pre-championship
Hawaii – Rushing offense/defense was difference
Nevada – Settling for FG’s against rival
New Mexico – Lobos really need an offense
San Diego State – Quarterback Jalen Mayden was human
San Jose State – Rushing game was on point.
UNLV – Defense comes stops rival Nevada
Utah State – Can’t fall behind so early
Wyoming – Offense and defense was bad
Now… onto our Twitter follower reactions.
Nevada football pic.twitter.com/fqKlnbmf9X
— Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) November 27, 2022
Death, taxes, blowing golden opportunities. 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/t54dkdhkFe
— Benjamin Phillips (@CharlieKnight27) November 27, 2022
— Fake Matt Mumme (@FakeCoachMumme) November 27, 2022
We’re going to the ‘Ship‼️🏆💍 pic.twitter.com/EX5BEQwgBu
— Rico S LaMota🇲🇽🇰🇭🇺🇸 (@GreenV559) November 27, 2022
12 wins in a row #GoRams pic.twitter.com/Sis49oBa5e
— Mike Flick (@Flickerbock) November 27, 2022
— JD (@J1mDav1s) November 27, 2022
— ✨Jess✨ (@JessBecuz23) November 27, 2022
