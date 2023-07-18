Mountain West Football: How I Voted On The Official Preseason Ballot

After ten years of writing about Mountain West football, here are my first picks for the official all-conference team and order of finish.

Breaking it all down.

Last week here at Mountain West Wire, we unveiled our staff’s picks for the preseason all-conference team and projected order of finish in a post-divisions world. As the person who has put those together since our site’s launch in 2017, I can tell you that getting a sense of what everyone else is thinking ahead of another college football season is one of the most satisfying conversations of the entire calendar year, but having the opportunity to contribute to the Mountain West’s official predictions for the first time, after a decade of writing about football across the conference, was a real privilege.

It also opened my eyes to just how different our process is compared to that of the Mountain West: For instance, if memory serves, the official All-Mountain West ballot had just six quarterbacks to choose from while the one I created for our writers this year has 15. I always put every feasible option on the table for every position and, thankfully, no one so far has been crippled by choice paralysis, but it did help me understand how our choices can sometimes difference from the conference media at large.

With that in mind, here are the players I picked for the official ballot, as well as my sense of how the Mountain West will shake out in 2023.

Note: Players are listed by order of priority at each position, as per the regulations of the official voting process.

All-Mountain West Offense

QB – Taylen Green, Boise State

RB – George Holani, Boise State

RB – John Lee Eldridge III, Air Force

WR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

WR – Justin Lockhart, San Jose State

WR – Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

TE – Treyton Welch, Wyoming

OL – Thor Paglialong, Air Force

OL – Cade Beresford, Boise State

OL – Garrett Curran, Boise State

OL – Eliki Tanuvasa, Hawaii

OL – Frank Crum, Wyoming

You may recall that, in the conversation about last year’s all-conference ballot, it was revealed that former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was not a voting option because he had not received any kind of postseason accolade the previous year, in keeping with that program’s protocols for this annual exercise. Every team’s justification for putting forth nominees (or not) is surely a little bit different, but it did lead to some mild disappointment on my part that a pair of Air Force offensive linemen for whom I would have voted, Wesley Ndago and Kaleb Holcomb, were unavailable.

Beyond the offensive line, where Wyoming center Nofoafia Tulafono was a painful cut, I didn’t really feel a lot of angst when making my other choices. I think Green has the capacity to be special — more on that in a minute — and I’m confident that Lockhart and Vaughn will be able to step up as their team’s respective top pass catchers.

All-Mountain West Defense

DL – Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

DL – Cole Godbout, Wyoming

DL – DeVonne Harris, Wyoming

DL – Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

LB – Cody Moon, San Diego State

LB – Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

LB – DJ Schramm, Boise State

LB – Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

DB – Camby Goff, Air Force

DB – Trey Taylor, Air Force

DB – Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State

DB – Morice Norris Jr., Fresno State

In spite of the significant number of departures across the conference on this side of the ball, it wasn’t all that hard to pick out whom I thought would be the best of the best when all is said and done. Wyoming’s defensive line could be absurd if everyone stays healthy and the Mountain West is still flush with talented linebackers.

One player whom I think is a significant omission from the ballot is Fresno State cornerback Cam Lockridge; he would’ve had my vote if he was present, though that would’ve presented the problem of selecting among five players for four spots. Norris would be my pick as the conference’s top flex piece — your nickelbacks, AZTECs, LOBOs, and so on — which might come as a surprise to many. Just watch, though, because I think he’ll be a key cog in that Bulldogs secondary.

All-Mountain West Special Teams

PK – Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

P – Jack Browning, San Diego State

PR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

KR – Christian Washington, New Mexico

Though we won’t ever know the exact results, I suspect the voting for kicker and punter will be decided by a very close margin because while the Mountain West isn’t quite as stacked with specialists as in other recent years, it’s not hard to make a case for the likes of Nevada’s Brandon Talton, New Mexico’s Aaron Rodriguez, or Wyoming’s John Hoyland.

Offensive Player of the Year — Taylen Green, Boise State

This could be a divisive pick (it certainly was when Jeremy Mauss and I discussed Green at length during our Boise State team preview podcast earlier this summer), but it’s very hard to ignore how the Broncos offense grew by leaps and bounds once he took the reigns. They’ve never committed fully to a quarterback with his kind of skills, but he reminds me a lot of Montell Cozart and Jaylen Henderson and, if you’ll recall, both were very good in their own right even if they weren’t QB1 during their time.

Green is mobile without being overly reliant on tucking and running to make a play. He has the arm to make all the throws you need and it helps that he’s surrounded by a typically strong collection of talent on the blue. If he can learn from the mistakes which tripped the Broncos up near the finish line last season, watch out.

Defensive Player of the Year — Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Lockridge’s omission looms large here because he would have been my selection, but that’s certainly no slight to Kamara. Heading into 2023, he has few peers as a pass rusher within the Mountain West and is suddenly at the head of a young and hungry Rams defensive line which could be a lot better than people suspect this fall under second-year coordinator Freddie Banks. If Kamara looks like the second coming of Cory James, I won’t be shocked.

Special Teams Player of the Year — Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

There are a few reasons why I gave Dalmas a slight edge over his specialist peers, but the most important is that the Broncos aren’t shy about leaning on his right leg when the chips are down because he’s the closest thing in the Mountain West to automatic, even when there are higher degrees of difficulty. It’s not just the 88.9% career success rate on field goal tries but the fact that he was 8-of-9 from 40 yards and beyond in 2022 and 6-of-7 from that range the season before.

Order of Finish

1. Fresno State

2. Boise State

3. Wyoming

4. San Diego State

5. UNLV

6. San Jose State

7. Air Force

8. Colorado State

9. New Mexico

10. Utah State

11. Hawaii

12. Nevada

Without giving too much away (we still have a whole host of team preview podcasts left to do this summer, after all), here are a few key thoughts which guided some of the decision-making many could find surprising:

Navigating the tiebreaker scenarios got messy very quickly, so for a bit of context bear in mind that I’m projecting every team listed from #2 to #8 to finish somewhere between 4-4 and 6-2 in conference play. No one is running away from anybody in Mountain West football action during the 2023 season. I think some prognosticators are overestimating how much regression the Fresno State offense will have without the likes of Jake Haener, Jordan Mims, and Jalen Moreno-Cropper. I’m bullish on UNLV, especially if their key offensive pieces can stay healthy, and New Mexico, whose positive offensive regression in 2023 is the closest thing to a promise in the Mountain West this year. Conversely, the one team about which I’m bearish is the Wolf Pack, most of which comes down to serious concerns on offense.

