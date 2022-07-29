Mountain West Football: Two Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List

The preseason watch list of college football’s best overall players features a pair of standouts from the Mountain West.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Peak performers.

Week two of watch list season came to a close this morning with the reveal of the Walter Camp Award list. Given annually to college football’s player of the year, just two players from the Mountain West are featured among 52 in all.

Air Force running back Brad Roberts bulled his way onto the list after becoming the first Falcon to lead the Mountain West in rushing since Chad Hall in 2007. The leader of one of the nation’s most efficient ground games, Roberts racked up 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns on a conference-high 297 carries.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener finds his way onto another watch list, as well, with plenty of justification for the pick after a 2021 campaign in which he completed 67.1% of his passes for 4,096 yards, the ninth-most among his FBS peers, and 33 touchdowns.

Last year’s Walter Camp Award winner was Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

More Mountain West Football!

2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #42, Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr. 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #43, Fresno State LB Levelle Bailey Mountain West Football: Five Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire