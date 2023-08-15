Mountain West Football: Two Named to Walter Camp Award Watch List

Two atheltes represent the Mountain West

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Who’s the best player in the nation?

Watch List season in college football continued last Friday with the release of the Walter Camp Award watch list for 2023. The Walter Camp Award is given annually to college football’s player of the year. Two Mountain West athletes made the inital list of 45.

Here is the 2023 @WalterCampFF Player of Year preseason Watch List 45 players from 35 different FBS schools representing 10 conferences and independents @ncfaa https://t.co/pCCpeEMIek pic.twitter.com/IvtblA4OQy — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) August 11, 2023

No, you aren’t seeing things and this isn’t the same article. Both Boise State’s Taylen Green and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro have made their third preseason watch list of the year. Both quarterbacks have previously been named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists.

Both quarterbacks have been given numerous preseason honors both nationally and in the Mountain West and both are looking to get their teams back to the Mountain West championship and potentially a New Years Bowl bid.

Last year’s Davey O’Brien Award winner was USC’s Caleb Williams.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire