Mountain West Football: Three Kickers Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

In the midst of a strong overall year among Mountain West kickers, three are in the running to be named the nation’s best.

The Mountain West Conference has enjoyed a specialist renaissance in recent years, a trend which has continued into 2022 and now finds a trio of kickers from the conference named as Lou Groza Award semifinalists.

Boise State’s Jonah Dalmas, Air Force’s Matthew Dapore, and Wyoming’s John Hoyland are among 20 nominees for the award, given annually to the nation’s best player at the position.

Announcing the 2022 Lou Groza Award semifinalists! Read more: https://t.co/x7XlCC8ErP pic.twitter.com/4JK6Tl75mf — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) November 10, 2022

Dalmas, who was also a semifinalist in 2021, has continued his strong run for the Broncos and is currently third overall in the Mountain West with 73 points scored. Dalmas has connected on 14-of-17 field goals through nine games, including 5-of-5 from 40 or more yards, and is a perfect 31-for-31 on extra points.

Dapore, meanwhile, has provided much-needed stability for the Falcons. In nine games, he’s made 12-of-14 field goals and is 6-of-8 from 40 yards and beyond, including two successes from 51 yards and another from 54.

Hoyland has been one of the busiest kickers in the nation with 21 field goal attempts through nine games, tied for third in the FBS, but he hasn’t let the Cowboys down with 19 makes altogether. Combined with 21-of-21 extra point tries, Hoyland is currently tied for first in the Mountain West with 78 total points scored.

