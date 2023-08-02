Mountain West Football: Six Named To Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Six Mountain West defenders get a spotlight

Defense wins championships.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is next during watch list season to announce their preseason watch list. Six Mountain West defenders made the preseason watch list for the trophy which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding defender.

Ninety-four standout defenders featured on 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, as selected by @TheFWAA: https://t.co/ZaDPnrPTzy pic.twitter.com/UIUlGl0Nk8 — Nagurski Trophy (@NagurskiTrophy) August 1, 2023

Fresno State LB Levelle Bailey returns as the Bulldogs most experienced defender. The senior, who has appeared in 45 games, finished last season with 88 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and six pass breakups.

Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs is the second Mountain West athlete on the watch list. The 2023 preseason defensive player of the year for the MW had 121 tackles last year, ranking third in the conference and 22nd in the nation at 9.3 tackles per game. Gibbs also had nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble, fumble recovery, & pass defended.

Colorado State S Jack Howell is next up. He led the Rams in tackles at 108 total tackles, which also lead the nation for defensive backs. Howell’s three interceptions came in three consecutive games. Hit his career high twice in 2022 with 17 tackles against MTSU and Boise State. Howell and his father, John, became the first father-son duo in MW history to earn All-Conference honors.

San Diego State LB Cody Moon makes the list after transferring from in-conference foe New Mexico. The Albuquerque native earned all-MW honorable mention honors after registering 105 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks for the Lobos.

Boise State LB DJ Schramm is the fourth linebacker from the Mountain West to make the Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list. The Fresno, Califronia native started all 14 games last season for the Broncos. Schramm finished the 2022 season earning second team All-MW honors after recording 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Air Force S Trey Taylor is the final Mountain West athlete on the Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list. He led the Falcons in tackles last season with 69 to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack. A 2023 preseason All-MW selection, Taylor is the Falcons leading returner in career tackles with 131.

Last year’s Nagurski Trophy winner was Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr who won it for the second year in a row.

