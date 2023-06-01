Mountain West Football: Ranking The 2023 Non-Conference Games, #29 to #20

The Mountain West has 49 non-conference games on the docket in 2023. These ten games may pique your interest for a number of reasons.

These contests seem likely to go one particular way, but you never know.

Why the game might be a drag: The Broncos have tended to handle FCS opponents with ease over the years, even good ones like the Tennessee-Martin squad they defeated in 2022, so while the Fighting Hawks might be a top-25 team themselves this fall, they may not have the talent to make the game on the blue competitive.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: What happens if the Boise State offense regresses? They did beat UTM by 23 last year, but the Broncos did so while averaging just 4.61 yards per play, a low figure surpassed only by their disaster at UTEP. While it doesn’t seem likely those struggles will creep back in, UND could be a good enough team to threaten an upset.

One player worth tuning in for: WR Bo Belquist

Bo Belquist says hello to the end zone for the first score!#UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/xuELyhM1k6 — North Dakota Football (@UNDfootball) October 22, 2022

28. UNLV vs. UTEP

Why the game might be a drag: UNLV has struggled to win on the road in recent years, winning just one game away from Allegiant Stadium in both 2021 and 2022. The Miners aren’t anyone’s idea of a world-beater at present, El Paso is a tough place to play and they have the defensive talent to cause headaches for a promising Rebels offense.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: This could actually be a very good litmus test for both squads. Both the Rebels and Miners want to reach a bowl in 2023 and challenge for more, meaning that this may well be considered a “must-win” to reach those goals.

One player worth tuning in for: DL Praise Amaewhule

Why the game might be a drag: The Cardinal are starting over in a lot of respects after Troy Taylor took over for David Shaw as head coach: New quarterback, new secondary, and more. Considering that Hawaii is also still working its way back to opening a competitive window, this could be a messy affair.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: You could make the argument that, given the offensive background that both Taylor and Timmy Chang bring to the table, they’ll find a way to figure things out on that side of the ball. If that ends up being the case, this could be a showcase for lots of points.

One player worth tuning in for: TE Benjamin Yurosek

This is NERD FOOTBALL The TE Benjamin Yurosek runs it for 50 yards 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/HRJYBslcZA — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 11, 2022

26. Utah State vs. UConn

Why the game might be a drag: The Aggies didn’t finish last year on a strong note and the Huskies might… actually be on the rise? Traveling to the east coast is also never easy for any Mountain West team, so if Utah State hasn’t figured out how to replenish its depth with reliable athletes, UConn could be capable of turning the tables on last year’s result and hanging onto a lead this time.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: The UConn offense has plenty to figure out — navigating an uncertain quarterback situation and replacing key graduations and transfer portal departures — so it’s not a given that they’ll be able to hold onto last year’s gains. Utah State still has plenty of talent itself despite its portal losses, so winning in Connecticut isn’t a hopeless endeavor by any stretch.

One player worth tuning in for: OL Christian Haynes

UConn guard Christian Haynes was dominant this season. Led all FBS guards in @PFF pass-blocking grade and big-time blocks. RG #64 here does a great job sealing off the NC State DL before tossing him aside. Top-5 IOL heading into next year.pic.twitter.com/GAJ1GQsv7s — Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) February 4, 2023

25. Hawaii vs. Oregon

Why the game might be a drag: The Ducks are perennial contenders for a berth in the Rose Bowl and the Warriors might have too many questions on defense to keep them from hanging 50 on them like Michigan did last season.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: The few times that Oregon most struggled last year involved opponents with strong offenses, particularly Georgia and Washington, so while it’s a longshot that Hawaii will fit that bill, getting Brayden Schager’s A-game could be the impetus for a serious challenge at Autzen.

One player worth tuning in for: RB Noah Whittington

Whittington with the WHEELS 😮‍💨💨 And just like that @oregonfootball takes the lead back 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JWj4SX6q2T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2022

24. Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

Why the game might be a drag: It was evident early on that the Commodores had superior athletes in a big-time win on the islands last season. A year later, there isn’t much reason to think that isn’t still the case and the rematch is in Nashville.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Vanderbilt might be improved, but they aren’t perfect and must replace at least one star defender in 2023. If Hawaii’s run-and-shoot can hit the ground running, it could pose problems for the home team.

One player worth tuning in for: QB AJ Swann

AJ SWANN ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? The freshman QB somehow escapes and throws a dime for the @VandyFootball TD pic.twitter.com/E4e5n9lCUA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 17, 2022

Why the game might be a drag: The Red Raiders had a pretty good offense last year, posting an average of 34.2 points per game en route to a respectable 8-5 record under new head coach Joey McGuire. That in itself could pose a serious problem to a Wyoming team that is still dealing with years-old issues on that side of the ball itself.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: You know Laramie is going to be hyped to take down a Power 5 opponent in front of a national audience. War Memorial Stadium also happens to be a tough place for non-conference opponents to play since Wyoming has won their last six games against such foes dating back to 2019.

One player worth tuning in for: DB Malik Dunlap

22. Wyoming vs. Texas

Why the game might be a drag: No, Texas isn’t back, but the Longhorns will still have a considerable talent advantage over the Cowboys going into this game and had no trouble dispatching the likes of Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA in non-conference play last season.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: What if the Texas offense struggles? There’s no doubt that defense will be Wyoming’s top calling card in 2023, but UT quarterback Quinn Ewers looked shaky at times in his first year at the helm and there’s a non-zero chance that a subpar performance could spur an upset big deep in the heart of the Lone Star State.

One player worth tuning in for: WR Xavier Worthy

This route by Xavier Worthy was absolutely FILTHY.

(ABC) pic.twitter.com/zmfB5hmQXd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

21. Appalachian State vs. Wyoming

Why the game might be a drag: Though App State will have to replace its quarterback, top running back, and top overall defender in 2023, they have a track record of developing strong offenses and that could be a problem should Wyoming be forced to play in a shootout.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Which App State team will show up in Laramie? The Mountaineers looked dominant at times last year and erratic at others, which explains why they were just 2-5 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that kind of unpredictability can often make for must-see television.

One player worth tuning in for: RB Nate Noel

IN THE BOOTH: The first @AppState_FB touchdown of the season, courtesy of Nate Noel pic.twitter.com/sz9uq7x2ha — Adam Witten (@AdamBWitten) September 5, 2022

20. Nevada vs. USC

Why the game might be a drag: The Trojans should challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff this year. The Wolf Pack might still be in the middle of an overall rebuild. That disparity could lead to a lopsided romp at the Coliseum.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Nevada has some questions to resolve, but not that many questions. If they’re able to shore up at safety and along the defensive line, the defense might be able to lead the way toward an unthinkable upset.

One player worth tuning in for: QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams hits Jordan Addison for the 75-yard touchdown 🎯pic.twitter.com/GNo1wYdxJp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 11, 2022

