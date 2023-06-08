Mountain West Football: Ranking The 2023 Non-Conference Games, #10 to #1

The Mountain West has 49 non-conference games to play in 2023. These are the ten which you definitely won’t want to miss.

Must-see games from top to bottom.

Why the game might be a drag: The Dukes had a very successful debut season at the FBS level and while they’ll have to replace Sun Belt offensive player of the year Todd Centeio at quarterback, they return lots of talent on defense and could frustrate the Aggies as they try to turn the page on an uneven 2022.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Utah State probably won’t be as inconsistent as they often appeared to be last year and, for as strong as JMU was out of the gate, it’s worth noting that two of their three losses came on the road. Heading west to Maverik Stadium is going to be a tough assignment.

One player worth tuning in for: DL James Carpenter

9. Boise State vs. Memphis

Why the game might be a drag: The Tigers were merely okay in 2022 and often had trouble containing the stronger offenses on their schedule. Considering that the Broncos re-established their running game in the second half of last year while cementing an up-and-comer at quarterback, Boise State might just fit that bill, too.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Memphis might have been a little better last season than its record suggests because they finished 0-4 in games decided by eight or fewer points. If they can find more consistency on defense, in particular, Boise State could find themselves in a real fight on the road.

One player worth tuning in for: DL Jaylon Allen

Why the game might be a drag: Purdue landed in the Big Ten title game last year, but that owed more to a weak West division than anything and now they’ll have to replace five NFL Draft picks with a new first-time head coach. Fresno State is replacing plenty of players itself, of course, but they could be in a prime position to secure a road victory if the Boilermakers struggle to identify new impact playmakers.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Jeff Tedford knows offense, of course, but new Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters made his name as a defensive guru at Missouri and Illinois. That contrast of styles, not to mention likely new QB1 Hudson Card, could mean the Bulldogs will be put to the test.

One player worth tuning in for: RB Devin Mockobee

He came. He saw. He scored. Another TD for @BoilerFootball! @devin_mockobee with the run into the endzone! 😎 pic.twitter.com/2SSyOjyjpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

7. Colorado State vs. Colorado

Why the game might be a drag: Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has brought a ton of talent to Boulder through the transfer portal. That star power, plus a hostile Folsom Field crowd, could propel the Buffaloes to their sixth straight win over the rival Rams.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Beyond the fact that the Rocky Mountain Showdown is back after a four-year hiatus, what are the Buffaloes actually going to look like with so much roster turnover? And what happens if they look shaky against a Rams team that will be motivated to silence the hype? That possibility alone might be worth the price of admission.

One player worth tuning in for: QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders ➡️ Travis Hunter Buffalo fans can expect to see this connection a lot 🏈pic.twitter.com/s4ZXJTA8fv — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 22, 2023

Why the game might be a drag: The Aztecs have generally been successful against Pac-12 opponents in recent years, but they faltered against both Arizona and Utah in 2022. If the offense gets off to another slow start, the Bruins still have enough talent of their own on that side of the ball to keep the home team at arm’s length for four quarters.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: It could be a defensive duel because, by SP+ at least, the Bruins and Aztecs project to be of similar quality there. UCLA might have more talent overall on paper, but San Diego State has frustrated Chip Kelly’s offense before.

One player worth tuning in for: LB Darius Muasau

Why the game might be a drag: The Beavers are riding high headed into 2023 and should feature a powerful and balanced offense. The Spartans, meanwhile, are replacing just enough stars on defense that OSU could set the tone early if SJSU’s newcomers aren’t ready for the limelight.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: Well, San Jose State should once again possess a pretty good offense of their own. Provided that they can protect Chevan Cordeiro, the Spartans could be up to the task of matching the Beavers on the scoreboard and vying for an upset bid at home.

One player worth tuning in for: RB Damien Martinez

4. UCF vs. Boise State

Why the game might be a drag: UCF has come down a bit from their 2017-18 peak, but they remain plenty potent with experienced hands on both sides of the ball headed into 2023. If the Broncos can’t effectively reinforce their pass rush and secondary, the Knights could have their way on the blue.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: For one, the Broncos will want to make sure the Knights know their real place in the overall pecking order despite a move up to the Big 12. They’ll also want to turn things around from their loss in Orlando two years ago and prove that last year’s second-half surge was no joke.

One player worth tuning in for: DL Ricky Barber

3. San Diego State vs. Oregon State

Why the game might be a drag: The Beavers are a trendy dark horse to make a lot of noise in the Pac-12 and the Aztecs will have to contend with one of the nation’s best offensive lines without the established star power of Jonah Tavai and Keshawn Banks. In that way, this game could look a lot like last year’s lopsided defeated at Utah.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: If both offenses are cooking, it could be a race to 35 or 40 points that determines who will come out on top, sort of like last year’s game between Oregon State and Fresno State.

One player worth tuning in for: OL Jake Levengood

Gulbranson "draws" up another TD for @BeaverFootball, with a lil help from a hole created by Levengood & Kipper! Score Update: Oregon St. 23 | Florida 0 (3rd Qtr.)@SRSDistribution #LVBowl pic.twitter.com/ECrWXPQwE2 — SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 17, 2022

2. Air Force vs. Army

Why the game might be a drag: If you’re not a fan of knock-down, drag-’em-out, defensive fist fights, you probably won’t enjoy the Falcons and Black Knights powering up and down the field with their respective ground attacks while the game clock flies.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: The last five games between these two teams have been decided by a total of 23 points. Also,

One player worth tuning in for: LB Leo Lowin

Leo Lowin was everywhere in our last two games at Michie 💪 ◾️ 18 total tackles

◾️ 2 INTs

◾️ 1 forced fumble

◾️ 1 sack#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/MzGNLY9xdt — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) October 26, 2022

1. Boise State vs. Washington

Why the game might be a drag: A pair of one-score losses was the only thing that kept the Huskies from an undefeated season last year and they remain flush with talent on offense. If the Broncos can’t fire on all cylinders for sixty minutes, UW could run away with it.

Why the game might be more interesting than you think: It’s the likeliest game to feature two top 25 teams of any on this entire list and it could be an offensive showcase if both sides bring their A-game. Points galore on a national broadcast? Sign us up.

One player worth tuning in for: QB Michael Penix Jr.

Just when you think you’ve seen the most unbelievable Michael Penix Jr. pass. Artwork.

pic.twitter.com/TbIDmdpYOd — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) November 13, 2022

