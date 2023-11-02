Mountain West Football: Players of the Month For October

The weather is finally cooling down, but these Mountain West football standouts were red-hot throughout spooky season.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

The small-sample elite.

Note: Players below are presented in alphabetical order.

Offensive Players of the Month

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Though Jeanty was limited by injury in Boise State’s victory over Wyoming in Week 9, the super sophomore still posted one of the nation’s best overall performances through October. In three games, Jeanty posted a Mountain West-best 163.3 all-purpose yards per game, averaging a whopping 7.08 yards per carry on the ground, and scored three touchdowns.

2. Kairee Robinson, RB, San Jose State

The Spartans surged in October thanks in large part to their star senior in the backfield. It was Robinson, not Jeanty, that led the Mountain West with 435 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns last month, though he also chipped in with ten receptions for 165 yards for the SJSU passing game, as well.

3. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

After posting a monster game to close out September against UConn, Royals kept the good times rolling into last month with a pair of 100-yard performances, racking up 17 catches for 325 yards in three contests, and a conference-high five receiving touchdowns.

4. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Though the Rebels ended October with a bit of heartache, you can’t say White didn’t do everything possible to keep UNLV in the title game chase. After all, he tallied 24 catches for a Mountain West-high 400 receiving yards with touchdowns, topping 150 yards against both Nevada and Fresno State.

Who would be your pick for Mountain West football's offensive player of the month for October? #mwfb — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 2, 2023

Defensive Players of the Month

1. Jay’Vion Cole, CB, San Jose State

If Cole’s October performance is any indication, the Spartans’ newest star defender is quietly putting together a pretty solid candidacy for defensive player of the year. He was the only defender in the Mountain West to intercept three passes last month, doing so across four games, though he added two additional pass breakups and, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed a reception on 10 of 21 targets.

2. Mohamed Kamara, DE, Colorado State

Where Cole’s case might be subtle, Kamara’s defensive player of the year push disrupted offenses just about as frequently as it did in September. He once again paced the Mountain West with four sacks and finished third among conference defenders with five tackles for loss while also racking up 20 total tackles.

3. Bo Richter, DE, Air Force

Then again, the same could be said of Richter, who posted an overall PFF grade of 81.7 throughout October, the seventh-best mark among Mountain West defenders who played at least 50 snaps, and racked up three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble to go along with 11 total tackles in three Falcons contests.

4. Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV

When it came to tackling, few players in the country were as prolific as Woodard was in the middle of the Rebels defense last month. He was one of only 15 FBS players to average at least 11 tackles per game, though he also intercepted a pass against Hawaii and, according to PFF, also tied for third among Mountain West defenders with eight total stops.

Who would be your pick for Mountain West football's defensive player of the month for October? #mwfb — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 2, 2023

Special Teams Players of the Month

1. Jacob De Jesus, KR/PR, UNLV

The Rebels’ Swiss army knife continued to get things done by any means necessary, averaging 130.3 all-purpose yards per game in three October clashes. That included an average of 14.6 yards per punt return and a Mountain West-high 24.8 yards per kick return.

2. James Ferguson-Reynolds, P, Boise State

Ferguson wasn’t especially busy throughout October, recording nine punts in three games, but he paced the Mountain West, anyway, by averaging 49.1 yards per kick. He also pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line four times for good measure, further cementing his case as a serious Ray Guy Award candidate.

3. Tory Horton, PR, Colorado State

Horton’s special teams contributions were more limited than his peers on this list, but he made some of those opportunities count for as much as possible. Case in point, he was the only player in the Mountain West to record a return touchdown, taking a punt 79 yards to the house against Utah State in Week 6.

4. Jose Pizano, K, UNLV

The highlight of Pizano’s month was connecting on six field goals in a win over Colorado State, including the game-winner with mere seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the reality is that he was aces throughout October: 8-for-8 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points.

Who would be your pick for Mountain West football's special teams player of the month for October? #mwfb — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 2, 2023

Freshmen of the Month

1. Paul Fitzgerald, DE, Utah State

Fitzgerald’s first full year of action has been a quietly productive one. The redshirt freshman notched two sacks, though he also forced a fumble against Colorado State in Week 6 on top of collecting ten total tackles in three games.

2. Jayden Maiava, QB, UNLV

The young Rebels signal-caller’s October performances were one significant reason why the program is bowling for the first time in 2013. He led the Mountain West with a 70.8% completion rate on 96 attempts, throwing for 9.1 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and may have cemented his hold on the starting job for the long term in doing so.

3. Jalen Moss, WR, Fresno State

Though the Bulldogs only played three games in October, the young pass catcher had the best stretch of his young career to date by leading all Mountain West freshmen with 17 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown.

4. Marshon Oxley, DE, Colorado State

According to Pro Football Focus, Oxley didn’t play any more than 24 snaps in a game between Weeks 6 and 9, but he certainly played well enough to earn more reps. In that limited sample, the redshirt freshman managed to be one of four Mountain West defenders to force two fumbles to go along with 13 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Who would be your pick for Mountain West football's freshman of the month for October? #mwfb — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire