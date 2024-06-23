Mountain West football over/under win totals: Which teams will underwhelm?

Jun. 22—There is a little more than nine weeks left until college football — until Hawaii hosts Delaware State, SMU travels to Nevada, New Mexico opens the Bronco Mendenhall era against Montana State — and a potentially compelling season for the Mountain West begins in earnest.

It can't get here soon enough.

In light of that, I'm picking all 12 Mountain West teams' win totals against the over/under odds put out by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are the picks in a league that features six new head coaches, tons of enticing new faces and some borderline All-American returners:

Boise State

Over/under: 9.5 wins

Analysis: The single most talented roster in the Mountain West? If not, it's close. The Broncos return the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in running back Ashton Jeanty, a true defensive standout in Ahmad Hassanein and explosive wide receiver Prince Strachan, with some new pieces like Indiana transfer Cam Camper.

There are some (mild) questions, however. After tearing his MCL and PCL in a 42-14 romp over New Mexico, quarterback Maddux Madsen was sidelined for much of this spring and former five-star recruit and USC transfer Malachi Nelson made considerable noise in his place. Nelson is a blue chip talent who's still developing; when healthy, Madsen is a proven, reliable quantity. Assuming Boise got enough of last season's occasionally effective, often bizarre two-quarterback system, who wins out under center will be something to monitor.

Pick: This is a roster that can, and should, compete for the Group of Five spot in the inaugural 12-team playoff. Over

Fresno State

Over/under: 7.5 wins

Analysis: Stepping in for a verifiable Mountain West legend in Jake Haener, quarterback Mikey Keene was more than serviceable last season, completing 283 of 422 passes for 2,976 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. There were some growing pains but when he was good, he was really good, notably shredding a rock solid New Mexico State defense for 380 yards and three touchdowns in last year's Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

If Keene and the offense — with notable returners like running back Malik Sherrod and wide receiver Jalen Moss — continue to improve, the Bulldogs should be a tough out. Losing a key defender in linebacker Levelle Bailey Jr. doesn't help, but seasoned returners like Dean Clark ought to help cover for his absence.

Pick: So much of this hinges on how far Keene can take this team — which is a bet I'm willing to take. Over

UNLV

Over/under: 7.5 wins

Analysis: Losing quarterback Jayden Maiava to USC stings, but 62% of the Rebels 2023 production is set to return from last year's 9-4 campaign. Few players are as worthy of a note as Ricky White, the Group of Five's leading receiver with 88 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. Who ends up throwing passes to White is a question: Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams and Cameron Friel broke spring practice as some of UNLV's options in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Go-Go scheme.

Pick: This season might not be as much of a ride as it was for Rebel fans last year. But there's still plenty of talent and head coach Barry Odom and company should keep up the momentum in Year Two. Over

Colorado State

Over/under: 6.5 wins

Analysis: Last season, the Rams were a few heartbreakers away — hello, Colorado, UNLV and Hawaii — from winning eight games for the first time in nearly a decade. They were also a last-second Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi heave against Boise State away from a dismal four-win season — maybe not quite hot seat territory for head coach Jay Norvell entering his third season, but a result that would've been subject to plenty of questioning.

The good news for Colorado State fans is that the latter hypothetical didn't happen, and there's reason to think things can, and should, get better. The Rams return Fowler-Nicolosi (3,460 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions) and first-team All-Mountain West wide receiver Tory Horton (96 receptions, 1,136 yards, eight touchdowns) while adding former Baylor receiver Armani Winfield to "Fort Air Raid." The defense, however, was more inconsistent than not — how much that changes will be telling.

Pick: The Rams are a slight favorite to go over (-116) than they are to go under (-104). This year, I'll say the heartbreakers of last season go their way. Over

Wyoming

Over/under: 6.5 wins

Analysis: After former head coach Craig Bohl opted to ride into the sunset, the Jay Sawvel era is upon Wyoming. The defense might not have as high of expectations as it did last season, but it projects to be stout with players like safety Wyatt Ekeler able to keep up the hard-nosed style Sawvel brought to the table as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Former Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has returning quarterback Evan Svoboda and a rock solid run game to work with, too — is that enough to help keep the standards Bohl established over the last eight seasons?

Pick: Wyoming bowls, but seven wins feels like a stretch with this schedule. Under

Air Force

Over/under: 6.5 wins

Analysis: 31%. That's Air Force's percentage of returning production heading into this season — not just the lowest in the Mountain West, but the lowest in the entire country.

To be clear, this isn't a death sentence by any stretch — for example, Georgia State also returned 31% of their production last season, won six games and went on to whip Utah State 45-22 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. But no Zac Larrier under center, no Alex Mock creeping at linebacker and no Trey Taylor in the secondary, among other notables who won't be returning seems like an awfully tough ask, even with Troy Calhoun at the helm.

Pick: What's projected to be one of the easiest schedules in the Mountain West keeps the Falcons squarely in play for a bowl appearance. I just have a hard time seeing much more. Under

Utah State

Over/under: 5.5 wins

Analysis: Logan, Utah played host to some late spring drama, with quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead entering the transfer portal after head coach Blake Anderson indicated that Iowa transfer Spencer Petras and Utah transfer Bryson Barnes were leading the competition. Petras (or Barnes) very well could be an upgrade, and there's playmakers for them to work with, but the real story might be how much of a step up the defense can take with new coordinator Nate Dreiling coming over from New Mexico State.

Pick: This feels like the toughest total to pick. Over

Hawaii

Over/under: 4.5 wins

Analysis: After quarterback Brayden Schager notably withdrew from the portal, Hawaii is set to return 81% of its 2023 production — far and away the highest mark in the Mountain West. That means more Steven McBride (1,024 receiving yards, nine touchdowns last season), Pofele Ashlock (832 receiving yards, nine touchdowns) and Alex Perry (277 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and a line that returns three primary starters.

The defense remains a question. After finishing with a bottom ten stop rate in college football, head coach Timmy Chang hired a new defensive coordinator in Dennis Thurman, who held the same role with the Jets and Bills before recently calling plays at Jackson State. There's certainly players — hello, defensive back Peter Manuma and linebacker Logan Taylor — for Thurman to work with; it just remains to be seen what the unit as a whole looks like under his guidance.

Pick: A gettable nonconference, gobs of returning production and the fact that Chang's teams have improved each year goes a long way with this pick. Over

San Diego State

Over/under: 4.5 wins

Analysis: After an up-and-down, then-very-down season as Colorado's offensive coordinator, Sean Lewis is now running the show in San Diego with his rebranded "AZTEC Fast" offense in tow. It's close to an entirely new team, with the Aztecs losing 39 players since the start of last season — are the players filling in for them enough to lead them to instant success?

Pick: Lewis should be in a better spot than he was when he was taking over at Kent State. Five wins feels like a lot, however. Under

San Jose State

Over/under: 4.5 wins

Analysis: San Jose State lost a lot. Like, a lot: gone are running backs Kairee Robinson and Quali Conley, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, center Anthony Pardue, guard Tyler Ostrom, tackles Jaime Navarro and Fernando Carmona Jr. and coach Brent Brennan, now the head man at Arizona. New head coach Ken Niumatalolo was a strong hire, and how quickly he can turn things at SJSU will be something to watch. A brutal back half of the schedule in his first season doesn't particularly help, though.

Pick: This is perhaps the one number I don't fully understand. Under

Nevada

Over/under: 2.5 wins

Analysis: After two dreadful seasons under former head coach Ken Wilson, former Montana State coach and Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate has hit the ground running in Reno, bringing in plenty of transfers to reset a roster that was among the Mountain West's worst. Quarterback Brendon Lewis returns as a talented, if inconsistent, option for the Wolfpack on offense and the defense should have even more pluck under Choate. But it's tough to see that translating into more wins than last season.

Pick: One of the hardest schedules in the Mountain West dampens any optimism. Under

New Mexico

Over/under: 2.5 wins

Analysis: Saved the best for last, right? I've avoided making predictions about UNM and Bronco Mendenhall's first season at the helm if only for the fact I didn't feel like we knew enough — about an offense that should (emphasis on should) have some serious promise, a defense with questions and some nice pieces and everything else that comes with it.

I left spring intrigued by the Lobos' run game with Andrew Henry, Eli Sanders and Javen Jacobs; I still have a lot of questions about the secondary and the offensive line's depth, even with some recent transfers that should help with both. While the early returns have been promising, we won't know for sure how quarterback Devon Dampier holds up in his first full season as a starter until it's underway.

Pick: This is a brutal schedule. And while I think that makes expecting a bowl appearance in Mendenhall's first season unreasonable, I think there's just enough — talent, opportunities, etc. — for three wins here. Not much more. Over