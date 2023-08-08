Mountain West Football: One Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

Mark Redman gets the sole nod from the Mountain West

Colorado State’s Trey McBride won the John Mackey award in 2021. Mark Redman was named to the Mackey Award watch list last year. And last friday he was announced to the 2023 watch list for the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

The 6’6″ 255lb was named second team all-MW by the league media and coaches, first time by Phil Steele, and an honor-mention selection by College Football Network in 2022, his first season at San Diego State after transferring from Washington.

Redman played in all 13 games for the Aztecs, amassing 20 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, with a longest reception of 28 yards. That 28 yard catch was a career high and it came during a career night for Redman against New Mexico, which included five total catches for 66 yards.

Last year’s John Mackey Award winner was Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

