Mountain West Football: Nine Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The honor roll for outstanding community service and performance on the field and in the classroom features nine from the Mountain West.

Making an impact on the field and beyond.

Watch list season continued today with the unveiling of the Wuerffel Trophy roll call. The award honoring the player who best exemplifies outstanding community service, success on the football field, and success in the classroom, features nine players from the Mountain West.

Among the players on the watch list, five were also recently named to the 31st iteration of the American Football Coaches Association’s Good Works Team: Colorado State running back A’Jon Vivens, Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper, Nevada defensive back Christian Swint, San Diego State linebacker Michael Shawcroft, and Utah State defensive back Andre Grayson.

Joining that quintet are Boise State offensive tackle John Ojukwu, Hawaii tight end Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong, and San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

Last year’s Wuerffel Trophy winner was Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders, who previously played at the Air Force Academy.

