Mountain West Football Media Reveals 2023 Preseason Players of the Year

The conference media makes its picks for offensive, defensive, and special teams players of the year.

A new trio of predicted standouts.

Mountain West football’s media days are underway this morning in Las Vegas and the conference wasted little time in announcing the media’s choices for preseason players of the year.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs, and San Diego State punter/kicker Jack Browning were named as offensive, defensive, and special teams players of the year, respectively.

Cordeiro’s first year in San Jose was a big success as he led the Spartans to a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl bid by completing 60.1% of his 427 attempts for a Mountain West-high 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also made the most of his mobility, as well, adding 265 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground.

#𝗠𝗪𝗙𝗕 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 Chevan Cordeiro, San José State#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/CUnlRKsPn2 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 19, 2023

Gibbs, meanwhile, took a few steps toward becoming the next great Cowboys linebacker by tallying 121 total tackles, the second-most in the conference, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Browning had a difficult task in replacing Matt Araiza, but he handled specialist duties with aplomb, finishing 20-of-25 on field goal tries as a kicker and leading the Mountain West with an average of 46.3 yards per punt, including a net of 42.3 and 28 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

#𝗠𝗪𝗙𝗕 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 Jack Browning, San Diego State#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/U4UIeY9KOV — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 19, 2023

