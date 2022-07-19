Mountain West Football: Jake Haener, Logan Bonner Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

The Fresno State Bulldogs and Utah State Aggies are represented among college football’s top quarterbacks for 2022.

Two solid contenders.

Watch list season continued this morning with the release of the Davey O’Brien Award’s quarterbacks to watch. Given annually to the nation’s best signal-caller, just two players from the Mountain West are among the 35 that could bring home one of college football’s highest individual honors.

After appearing on the list for the Maxwell Award yesterday, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Utah State’s Logan Bonner both made the cut here, as well. Among Mountain West quarterbacks returning for 2022, Haener and Bonner were first and second last year in just about every major statistical category: Haener threw for 4,096 yards while Bonner finished with 3,628 and had the edge in passer rating (155.92 to 154.45), but Bonner had 36 passing touchdowns to Haener’s 33 and a slight edge in yards per attempt (8.5 to 8.4).

Last year’s Davey O’Brien Award winner was Alabama’s Bryce Young.

