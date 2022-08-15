Mountain West Football Games Worth A Rewatch

From the 2007 Fiesta Bowl to the 2021 LA Bowl, we look back at games featuring current Mountain West schools that are worth watching again.

What are the best Mountain West game to rewatch?

We’re all college football sickos (shoutout to the Sickos Committee on Twitter; seriously, go follow them, they’re great). So with that in mind as we enter the last stretch of this off-season, we take a look at some great games that are worth a rewatch for every Mountain West team.

The games that are listed here are just the ones that we were able to find. Some aren’t full game replays and some are broken up by half or quarter. If there are any we missed or that you want to see, let us know (we’ll do our best to find a replay, no guarantees) or send us the link if you can find one and we’ll get it added to the list.

For conference games, the replay will be listed under the section for the winner. Scores will also be listed for the replays. Some teams will have more than others, so please send us some replays or suggestions for games to find replays for.

Air Force

The 2019 Cheez-It Bowl is just further proof that the Mountain West and Pac-12 are basically the same conference. Air Force’s defense was able to stymie the offense of Mike Leach and Kadin Remsberg scored late to lead the Falcons over the Cougars 31-21.

Other Games to Watch

2021 Nevada – 41-39

Boise State

Come on, did you really think we weren’t going to put the game that put Boise State on the map. The 43-42 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma will remain one of the top 10 games of all time. The success of Boise State that day laid the foundation for smaller programs to build upon.

Other Games to Watch

2019 Florida State: 36-31

2019 San Jose State: 52-42

2017 Colorado State: 59-52 OT (30 Minute Replay)

Colorado State

This one is actually of tough choice as there are three good options. But 34-27 victory over Arkansas wins out as it was the last time CSU fans had an actual good feeling about the team. The comeback from the Mike Bobo led team was a great feel good moment for a program desparately looking for something.

Other Games to Watch

2021 Toldeo: 22-6

2020 Wyoming: 34-24

2017 Nevada: 44-42 (1 Hour)

2017 Oregon State: 58-27 (1 Hour)

2014 Utah State: 16-13 (1 Hour)

2014 Colorado: 31-17 (1 Hour)

2013 Washington State: 48-45 (1st H) | 2nd H

Fresno State

The 40-37 victory over UCLA was one of the Mountain West highlights from last season. The last minute comeback will be one to remember for Bulldog fans for years to come. Unfortunately, YouTube only has a 30 minute video of highlights. If you are okay with using ad-block, wink wink, here is a link for a longer video that starts late in the first quarter with Fresno up 6-0

Other Games to Watch

2021 UCONN: 45-0

2021 UNLV: 38-30

2021 Wyoming: 17-0

2018 Boise State (MW Championship): 19-16 OT (1 Hour)

Hawaii

This one is a tough call as well. Three games from the 2019 season could all fit here. But the 38-34 Hawaii Bowl victory over BYU stands out. The 2 minute drive from Cole Mcdonald will be a lasting memory for Hawaii fans.

Other Games to Watch

2019 Oregon State: 31-28

2019 Arizona: 45-38

2018 San Jose State: 44-41 5OT

Nevada

The 2019 34-31 victory over Purdue in Mackay was a firecracker to start the season. The 56 yard walk off kick off will certainly be remembered by Brandon Talton because head coach Jay Norvell awarded him a full scholarship afterwards.

Other Games to Watch

2020 Wyoming: 37-34

New Mexico

2020 was probably a season to forget for a lot of Mountain West teams. But New Mexico was able to pick up a couple of wins that year. The biggest was probably the 49-39 victory over Fresno State, especially since the Lobos were playing in Vegas for most of the season.

Other Games to Watch

2020 Wyoming: 17-16

San Diego State

Kind of starting to sound like a broken record, but the memories from some games will live on forever. For San Diego State, the 33-31 triple overtime victory over Utah in 2021 will be one of those games.

Other Games to Watch

2021 San Jose State: 19-13 2OT

2019 BYU: 13-3

2019 Wyoming: 26-22

2018 Arizona State: 28-21 (1 Hour)

San Jose State

The 2020 season was a strange one due to COVID. But the Spartans were able to take full advantage and did so by beating Boise State 34-20 for the Mountain West Championship that year. Unfortunately, extended highlights are all that can be found for this game.

Other Games to Watch

2019 Arkansas: 31-24

UNLV

The Shootout! The forgotten game from the Josh Allen era at Wyoming was a 66-63 3OT thrilling victory for UNLV. Over 1,100 yards of offense on the day. Only a 30 minute video of highlights remains of this victory for the Rebels.

Other Games to Watch:

2018 San Diego State: 27-24 (1 Hour)

Utah State

Utah State was a weird team to find replays for. A number of games from the 2021 season were split into quarters. So while the easy way out would be to give you the LA Bowl victory over Oregon State because it is one video, we’re not. We’re showcasing the 46-13 MW Championship victory over San Diego State. The 1st Quarter will be embeded in the article and subsequent quarters linked under the video.

2nd Quarter | 3rd Quarter | 4th Quarter

Other Games to Watch

2021 Oregon State: 24-13

2021 Air Force: 49-45 (1st Q) | 2nd Q | 3rd Q | 4th Q

2021 Washington State: 26-23 (1st Q) | 2nd Q | 3rd Q | 4th Q

2019 San Diego State: 23-17 (1st Half) | 2nd Half

Wyoming

It’s safe to dance. Well, it’s safe to dance .It’s a safety dance. Best remembered for Josiah Hall’s safety dance after Chase Appleby’s sack of Brett Rypien, the Cowboys would earn their first win over a ranked team since 2002 by beating Boise State 30-28.

Other Games to Watch

2019 Missouri: 37-31

2018 Air Force: 35-27 (1 Hour)

2017 Air Force: 28-14

2017 Colorado State: 16-13

2016 San Diego State: 34-33

