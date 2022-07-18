Mountain West Football: Four Players Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

A quartet of players start in the running to be named college football’s best overall player.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

One of the game’s top individual honors.

Watch list season got underway today with the release of of the Maxwell Award watch list. Given annually to the nation’s best player, there are four players from the Mountain West on this year’s iteration.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Check out who made the list here ⬇️ For more information on #MaxwellFootball head to…https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b pic.twitter.com/tdxUyTnss7 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 18, 2022

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener leads the group in what is almost certain to be the first of many watch list appearances over the next two weeks. He led the Bulldogs to a ten-win season last year by completing 67.1% of his 490 pass attempts for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns, with an interception rate of 1.8%.

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner also made the cut after leading the Aggies on a shocking run to the Mountain West title. He completed 62.8% of his passes and threw a single-season program record 36 touchdowns, tied for first in the conference, as well as 3,628 passing yards.

Boise State’s George Holani appears here despite being hampered by injuries in 2021. In nine games, he ran for 569 yards and a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 169 yards.

Reigning rushing champion Brad Roberts, Air Force’s brusing fullback, also earned a nod after leading the Mountain West with 1,357 yards on the ground, and chipping in 13 touchdowns, on a whopping 297 carries.

Story continues

Last year’s Maxwell Award winner was Alabama’s Bryce Young.

More Mountain West Football!