Mountain West Football: Four Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

[jwplayer TtpJIvlc-sNi3MVSU]

Mountain West Football: Four Named to Maxwell Watch List

Four players from three teams make the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Can a MW athlete earn a top honor?

The Maxwell Award kicked off watch list season today by announcing 84 athletes to their preseason watch list. Four Mountain West athletes made the preseason watch for the award which is given annually to nation’s best player.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. #MaxwellFootball #MaxwellAward 🔗: https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b Check out the full list here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PgLosFbnJY — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 31, 2023

The Mountain West athletes who made the list are Boise State pair QB Taylen Green & RB George Holani, Colorado State WR Tory Horton, and San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro.

Taylen Green leads Boise State as the full time starter from the get go this year. Green took over full time duties following Hank Bachmeier’s decision to transfer after four games last season. Green appeared in all 13 games completing 166 of his 271 attempts for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added 588 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 rushing attempts.

George Holani is back and part of a two-headed monster with Ashton Jeanty. The 5’11”, 210 lb wrecking ball is looking to add to his impressive career total and crossing the 3,000 yard mark this season. Last year, Holani had 1,157 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 221 carries. He added 151 yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches as well.

Tory Horton is the latest defensive coordinator’s nightmare to come out of Colorado State. Horton as a junior had 1,131 yards and 8 touchdowns on 71 receptions. He added two rushes for six yards and went two-for-two through the air for 35 yards. Horton was responsible for ~48% of Colorado State’s receiving yards even though everyone knew the ball was coming his way.

Chevan Cordeiro rounds out the list. The San Jose State quarterback returns for his final season of eligibility. Cordeiro will cross the 10,000 yard mark baring set back. Last season he threw for 3,251 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 259 of his 427 attempts. Cordeiro also added 265 yards and nine touchdowns on 138 attempts and 19 yards on one reception.

Last year’s Maxwell Award winner was USC’s Caleb Williams.

More Mountain West Football!

Ryan Lindley Enters First Season As San Diego State's Offensive Coordinator

2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #49, Wyoming OT Frank Crum

2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #50, UNLV CB Cameron Oliver

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire