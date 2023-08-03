Mountain West Football: Four Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

The best punters in the country come from the Mountain West

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Punters are people too!

The Ray Guy Award released their 2023 preseason watch list Wednesday naming 49 punters as ones to watch. Among those 49, are 4 Mountain West athletes who are hoping to win the award given annually to the nation’s premier punter.

New Mexico’s Aaron Rodriguez led the nation in total punts with 81 in 2022. He led the nation for the second year in a row in total punts. Rodriguez appeared in all 12 games for the Lobos and was their holder for all 12 games as well. His 81 punts traveled 3,578 yards for an average punt of 44.2 yards.

You’re not seeing things. San Diego State’s Jack Browning is the only Mountain West kicker/punter combo to make both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy award preseason watchlists. Was a second-team PFF and honorable mention College Football Network All-American in 2022 after hitting 68 punts for 3,135 yards for a 46.1 yard average.

Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee appeared in all 13 games as punter and holder in 2022. Kotsanlee had 65 punts go 2,810 yards for a 43.2 yard average. He’s a player to watch on trick plays as he had one carry for 10 yards and completed one pass for 12 yards.

Wyoming’s Clayton Stewart was a 2022 Honorable Mention All-MW selection by both the coaches and media. Stewart had 73 punts go 3,194 yards for an average punt of 43.8 yards. His 43.8 yard punt average was 3rd in the Mountain West and 33rd in the nation.

Last year’s Ray Guy Award winner was Rutgers’ Adam Korsak.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire