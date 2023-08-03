Mountain West Football: Five Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Five versitile athletes from the Mountain West are named

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Jack of All Trades.

Five Mountain West atheltes were named to the preseason watch list which is given annually to the nation’s most versatile and productive player. Four wide receivers and one running back were named.

53 PLAYERS NAMED TO THE 14TH ANNUAL PAUL HORNUNG AWARD WATCH LIST! pic.twitter.com/ojEy3WpQqu — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) August 3, 2023

Boise State RB George Holani was the sole running back from the Mountain West to be named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list. He mainly operates out of the backfield, but stepped up last year to also return punts. Holani had 221 carries for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 24 catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Holani also returned 11 punts for 82 yards.

Fresno State WR Jaelen Gill and New Mexico WR Luke Wysong were offensive threats both rushing and receiving & pulled double duty on kick returns. Gill, a transfer form Boston College, had 27 catches for 388 yards, 12 kick returns for 509 yards, & 6 punt returns for 24 yards. Wysong had 34 receptions for 291 yards and a touchdown, 21 rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown, 13 punt returns for 65 yards, & 3 kick returns for 33 yards.

Utah State WR Terrell Vaughn had an impressive junior season after transferring from Ventura Junior College. Tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with five and was second in receptions (56) and yards (624). Also had 13 rushing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn really made an impact in the kick return game with 19 returns for 503 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado State WR Tory Horton truly put the team on his back during a down season in 2022. Horton had 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns, 2 rushing attempts for six yards, and went 2-2 threw the air for 35 yards. He also added 11 punt returns for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Last year’s Paul Hornung Award winner was Oregon State’s Jack Colletto.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire