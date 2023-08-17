Mountain West Football: Eight Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Don’t mess with Texas, especially these eight football stars in the Mountain West.

Lots of stars from the Lone Star State.

Watch list season rolled on today as focus turned to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The award, given annually to the nation’s most player from the state of Texas, features eight athletes from the Mountain West among 69 preseason selections.

Boise State and Nevada lead the way with two selections apiece. For the Broncos, running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Taylen Green were both nominated after outstanding seasons as a true freshman and redshirt freshman, respectively. Jeanty made two starts among 14 total games and ran for 821 yards with seven touchdowns while Green made ten starts and was tabbed as the Mountain West’s freshman of the year after throwing for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns and running for 586 with ten scores.

The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, landed wide receiver Dalevon Campbell and quarterback Brendon Lewis on the watch list. Campbell emerged as Nevada’s number-one pass catcher in 2022, grabbing 38 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown, while Lewis transferred to Reno from Colorado. While he only made one start last fall, he’d previously served as the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback in 2021, when he had 1,540 passing yards and ten touchdowns against three interceptions.

The other nominees are comprised of two quarterbacks and two running backs. San Diego State’s Jalen Mayden and Hawaii’s Brayden Schager represent the former while Utah State’s Robert Briggs and UNLV’s Donavyn Lester, who transferred to the Rebels from William & Mary this off-season, represent the latter.

Last year’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner was TCU’s Max Duggan.

