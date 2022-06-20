Mountain West Football: Circa Sports Reveals 2022 Championship Odds

Who is the Vegas favorite to take home the Mountain West football crown this season?

Mountain West football is still about two months away from kicking off, but Las Vegas never sleeps and one of the Strip’s hottest newcomers, Circa Sports, has unveiled its odds for each team’s chances to claim the conference championship this fall.

There are a clear group of favorites at the top led by Boise State, who are the odds-on favorites at +345. However, defending West division champions San Diego State are virtually neck-and-neck with the Broncos at +350 and the Fresno State Bulldogs aren’t too far behind at +370.

A pair of Mountain division teams, Air Force and Utah State, sit right behind that top trio at +410 and +460, respectively, and then there’s a substantial gap between them and the rest of the Mountain West. San Jose State had a down year after claiming the title in 2020 and comes in at +2500, but the rest are relative longshots down to New Mexico at +10000.

Things might change in the weeks to come, but it is noteworthy that the sportsbooks seem to expect the race to the top to be a much hotter one than in 2021. By comparison, Boise State was -115 at BetMGM last August while just one other team was better than +400.

