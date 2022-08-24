Mountain West Football: Boise State Leads 2022 Preseason FEI Projection

Brian Fremeau unveils the preseason projection of college football’s most efficient teams from drive to drive and what means for scoring.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Who could be the Mountain West’s most potent teams?

Hot on the heels of Bill Connelly’s SP+ preseason projections comes the FEI projection from Brian Fremeau, released today. Unlike SP+, which examines teams and their efficiency on a play-by-play basis, the FEI metric does so drive by drive, the end result of which, according to Fremeau himself, represents “the per-possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent”.

If that sounds like a lot, suffice it to say the longer your drives are consistently, the better off you’ll be. With that in mind, the FEI projection comes with a few results that may come as a surprise at first glance:

24. Boise State — #53 offense, #26 defense

31. Air Force — #7 offense, #56 defense

48. Fresno State — #65 offense, #42 defense

54. San Diego State — #112 offense, #15 defense

61. Utah State — #64 offense, #54 defense

71. Nevada — #71 offense, #69 defense

79. Wyoming — #98 offense, #57 defense

92. Colorado State — #99 offense, #80 defense

97. Hawaii — #94 offense, #106 defense

110. San Jose State — #122 offense, #76 defense

114. UNLV — #107 offense, #117 defense

124. New Mexico — #130 offense, #105 defense

While Boise State leads the Mountain West in both efficiency projections, FEI has a cooler stand on the Broncos defense and a rosier outlook for the offense. Air Force also comes out ahead of Fresno State in this measure on the strength of an offense that projects here to be one of the most effective in the country, wedged between Ole Miss and Notre Dame within the top ten.

Another team with a more optimistic outlook here is Utah State, though the reason for it may come as a surprise: Unlike SP+, the Aggies defense actually has the more optimistic projection. They aren’t alone, however, as Nevada, Wyoming, and Hawaii all have substantial improvements in outlook, as well.

Story continues

By contrast, there is really only one team with a dimmer forecast here when compared to SP+. The San Jose State Spartans offense will have some work to do, it appears, to overcome bottom-ten projections in both measures.

More Mountain West Football!

Mountain West Football: Key Newcomers Atop Each Week 0 Depth Chart Mountain West Football: 12 Stats That Could Shape The 2022 Season What To Make Of UNLV's QB Depth Chart

Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire