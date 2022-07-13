Mountain West Football: 56 Players Named To Shrine Bowl 1000 List

The Shrine Bowl has released a list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects it’ll keep an eye on, including a number of players from the Mountain West.

Lots of talent everywhere in the conference.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the country’s longest-running all-star football showcases, a platform for aspiring professional athletes to make a case as to why they belong in the National Football League, and with that in mind the team behind the game revealed a list of prospects it intends to review throughout the 2022 season as it prepares for its part in the pre-draft process.

A very lengthy list.

Among the 1,000 names on the list — you read that right, one thousand — 56 hail from 11 Mountain West football programs. The largest cohort belongs to the Boise State Broncos, who have 11 different players on the list, followed by Fresno State with nine and then Colorado State and San Diego State with six each.

It is an interesting blend of obvious candidates, like Nevada defensive tackle Dom Peterson and Boise State safety JL Skinner, but there are some interesting selections among the group, as well, like Broncos defensive end Shane Irwin, who medically retired back in June, and UNLV long snapper Rex Goossen, who is one of just five players at his position here. The conference’s group of recent transfer portal arrivals like Cade Beresford, Gurvan Hall Jr., and Jordan Murray are also well represented.

As to who will actually be selected to next winter’s Shrine Bowl, that comes later. The 97th iteration of the game is set to kick off on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium.

Air Force

Kyle Patterson, TE

Brad Roberts, RB

Boise State

Hank Bachmeier, QB

Cade Beresford, OT

Stefan Cobbs, WR

George Holani, RB

Shane Irwin, DE

Tyreque Jones, S

Tyric LeBeauf, CB

Scott Matlock, DT

John Ojukwu, OT

JL Skinner, S

George Tarlas, DE

Colorado State

David Bailey, RB

Cam’ron Carter, LB

Dequan Jackson, LB

Mohamed Kamara, LB

Gary Williams, TE

Dante Wright, WR

Fresno State

Dontae Bull, OT

Jalen Cropper, WR

Elijah Gates, CB

Jake Haener, QB

Jordan Mims, RB

Leonard Payne Jr., DT

David Perales, DE

Nikko Remigio, WR

Evan Williams, S

Hawaii

Ilm Manning, OT

Jordan Murray, TE

Nevada

Aaron Frost, OT

Dom Peterson, DT

Toa Taua, RB

San Diego State

Braxton Burmeister, QB

Jordan Byrd, RB

Jesse Matthews, WR

Caden McDonald, LB

Patrick McMorris, S

Tyrell Shavers, WR

San Jose State

Elijah Cooks, WR

Viliami Fehoko, DE

Cade Hall, DE

Kyle Harmon, LB

Tre Jenkins, S

Nehemiah Shelton, CB

UNLV

Cobe Bryant, G

Rex Goossen, LS

Utah State

Logan Bonner, QB

Alfred Edwards III, OT

Gurvan Hall Jr., S

Byron Vaughns, DE

AJ Vongphachanh, LB

Wyoming

Frank Crum, OT

Cole Godbout, DT

Titus Swen, RB

