Mountain West Football’s 2023 Schedule Released

The Mountain West brought a little light into the long off-season by unveiling its full schedule for the 2023 college football season.

There are still 177 days until college football season gets underway, but that didn’t stop the Mountain West Conference from releasing its full 2023 conference schedule today.

This will be the first schedule since 2012 not to feature divisions, as was announced by former commissioner Craig Thompson last May. It will instead be the first part of a new schedule rotation unveiled by the conference last July which features two protected games for each team.

Much like last season, the conference will feature prominently in Week 0 with three games on the season-opening docket for August 26: Hawaii will travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt, San Jose State will head south to battle USC, and Ohio will visit Snapdragon Stadium to clash with San Diego State.

Mountain West play will begin the week of September 16 when Air Force hosts Utah State. That will be followed by two more conference games the following week, four during the week of September 30, and three on October 7, all of which lead up to the first full week of conference play on October 14.

The Mountain West football championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2.

Air Force

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Robert Morris

Saturday, September 9 – at Sam Houston State (in Houston)

Saturday, September 16 – vs. Utah State

Saturday, September 23 – at San Jose State

Saturday, September 30 – vs. San Diego State

Saturday, October 14 – vs. Wyoming

Saturday, October 21 – at Navy

Saturday, October 28 – at Colorado State

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Army (in Denver)

Saturday, November 11 – at Hawaii

Saturday, November 18 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, November 25 – at Boise State

Boise State

Saturday, September 2 – at Washington

Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCF

Saturday, September 16 – vs. North Dakota

Friday, September 22 – at San Diego State

Saturday, September 30 – at Memphis

Saturday, October 7 – vs. San Jose State

Saturday, October 14 – at Colorado State

Saturday, October 28 – vs. Wyoming

Saturday, November 4 – at Fresno State

Saturday, November 11 – vs. New Mexico

Saturday, November 18 – at Utah State

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Air Force

Colorado State

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Washington State

Saturday, September 16 – at Colorado

Saturday, September 23 – at Middle Tennessee State

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Utah Tech

Saturday, October 7 – at Utah State

Saturday, October 14 – vs. Boise State

Saturday, October 21 – at UNLV

Saturday, October 28 – vs. Air Force

Saturday, November 4 – at Wyoming

Saturday, November 11 – vs. San Diego State

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, November 25 – at Hawaii

Fresno State

Saturday, September 2 – at Purdue

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, September 16 – at Arizona State

Saturday, September 23 – vs. Kent State

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, October 7 – at Wyoming

Saturday, October 14 – at Utah State

Saturday, October 28 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Boise State

Saturday, November 11 – at San Jose State

Saturday, November 18 – vs. New Mexico

Saturday, November 25 – at San Diego State

Hawaii

Saturday, August 26 – at Vanderbilt

Friday, September 1 – vs. Stanford

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Albany

Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon

Saturday, September 23 – vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, September 30 – at UNLV

Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Diego State

Saturday, October 21 – at New Mexico

Saturday, October 28 – vs. San Jose State

Saturday, November 4 – at Nevada

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Air Force

Saturday, November 18 – at Wyoming

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Colorado State

Nevada

Saturday, September 2 – at USC

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho

Saturday, September 16 – vs. Kansas

Saturday, September 23 – at Texas State

Saturday, September 30 – at Fresno State

Saturday, October 14 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, October 21 – at San Diego State

Saturday, October 28 – vs. New Mexico

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, November 11 – at Utah State

Saturday, November 18 – at Colorado State

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Wyoming

New Mexico

Saturday, September 2 – at Texas A&M

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Tennessee Tech

Saturday, September 16 – vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, September 23 – at Massachusetts

Saturday, September 30 – at Wyoming

Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Jose State

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, October 28 – at Nevada

Saturday, November 4 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, November 11 – at Boise State

Saturday, November 18 – at Fresno State

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Utah State

San Diego State

Saturday, August 26 – vs. Ohio

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Idaho State

Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCLA

Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon State

Friday, September 22 – vs. Boise State

Saturday, September 30 – at Air Force

Saturday, October 14 – at Hawaii

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Utah State

Saturday, November 11 – at Colorado State

Saturday, November 18 – at San Jose State

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Fresno State

San Jose State

Saturday, August 26 – at USC

Sunday, September 3 – vs. Oregon State

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Cal Poly

Saturday, September 16 – at Toledo

Saturday, September 23 – vs. Air Force

Saturday, October 7 – at Boise State

Saturday, October 14 – at New Mexico

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Utah State

Saturday, October 28 – at Hawaii

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Fresno State

Saturday, November 18 – vs. San Diego State

Saturday, November 25 – at UNLV

UNLV

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Bryant

Saturday, September 9 – at Michigan

Saturday, September 16 – vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, September 23 – at UTEP

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, October 14 – at Nevada

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Colorado State

Saturday, October 28 – at Fresno State

Saturday, November 4 – at New Mexico

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Wyoming

Saturday, November 18 – at Air Force

Saturday, November 25 – vs. San Jose State

Utah State

Saturday, September 2 – at Iowa

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho State

Saturday, September 16 – at Air Force

Saturday, September 23 – vs. James Madison

Saturday, September 30 – at UConn

Saturday, October 7 – vs. Colorado State

Saturday, October 14 – vs. Fresno State

Saturday, October 21 – at San Jose State

Saturday, November 4 – at San Diego State

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Boise State

Saturday, November 25 – at New Mexico

Wyoming

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Portland State

Saturday, September 16 – at Texas

Saturday, September 23 – vs. Appalachian State

Saturday, September 30 – vs. New Mexico

Saturday, October 7 – vs. Fresno State

Saturday, October 14 – at Air Force

Saturday, October 28 – at Boise State

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Colorado State

Saturday, November 11 – at UNLV

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, November 25 – at Nevada

