Mountain West Football: 2023 Postseason All-Conference Team, Individual Honors Announced

The regular season is in the books. Here are the all-Mountain West teams, players of the year, and coach of the year.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Only the best of the best.

The Mountain West football season is nearly complete, but before Saturday’s championship tilt between Boise State and UNLV and bowl games after that, the conference media announced its selections for the all-Mountain West two-deep and individual awards.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty earned the nod as the Mountain West’s offensive player of the year, becoming the first sophomore to do so since Nevada’s Carson Strong in 2020. Though he was limited to just ten games because of injury, the Broncos’ super sophomore led the conference with 110.9 rushing yards per game and 164.6 all-purpose yards per game and finished second with 18 total touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Jeanty’s 92.4 overall grade also led the Mountain West and ranked third among all FBS running backs.

Colorado State’s Mohamed Kamara was tabbed as the Mountain West’s defensive player of the year, the first Ram to be decorated as such since Shaquil Barrett in 2013. His 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss both paced the conference, as did the 35 quarterback hurries for which he was credited by PFF, while his 83.2 overall grade is third-best among all Mountain West defenders.

Meanwhile, UNLV kicker Jose Pizano stepped up to win the conference’s special teams player of the year award. After transferring in from Missouri State, Pizano led the Mountain West in connecting on 23-of-25 field goals, including a perfect 16-of-16 inside of 40 yards, and finished second overall with 119 total points. That made him just the second Rebel to crack the century mark dating back to 2009.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava was named the conference’s freshman of the year, becoming the fourth Rebel in the last seven seasons to earn the honor. He stepped into a difficult situation when incumbent starter Doug Brumfield was sidelined by injury in September, but the Vegas native stepped up and finished the regular season with a 64.1% completion rate, 2,626 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 2.1% interception rate. More than any of the other individual awards, this one may have been a foregone conclusion after Maiava had already earned freshman of the week five times throughout 2023, a conference first.

Lastly, UNLV’s Barry Odom became the first Rebels head coach since John Robinson in 2000 to be named the Mountain West’s coach of the year. After taking over from Marcus Arroyo, Odom shepherded the Rebels to a 9-3 record, the team’s highest single-season win total since 1984, engineering an offense that led the conference with 35.5 points per game and a defense that tied for first with 22 total giveaways and led the way in allowing a 34.6% third-down conversion rate.

Watch for the reveal of the 2023 #MWFB Players and Coach of the Year award winners 🏈 pic.twitter.com/8PLHDvCaiW — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 28, 2023

As for the all-conference teams, every program has at least one player on this year’s postseason honor roll. UNLV leads the way with six first-team selections, while three players — Wyoming’s Easton Gibbs and Colorado State’s Jack Howell and Tory Horton — each earned their second postseason first-team appearance.

2023 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State

WR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

WR – Ricky White, UNLV

WR – Jalen Royals, Utah State

RB – Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB – Kairee Robinson, San Jose State

TE – Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL – Thor Paglialong, Air Force

OL – Cade Beresford, Boise State

OL – JC Davis, New Mexico

OL – Tiger Shanks, UNLV

OL – Frank Crum, Wyoming

PK – Jose Pizano, UNLV

KR – Jacob De Jesus, UNLV

Defense

DL – PJ Ramsey, Air Force

DL – Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

DL – Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

DL – Tre Smith, San Jose State

LB – Bo Richter, Air Force

LB – Jackson Woodard, UNLV

LB – MJ Tafisi, Utah State

LB – Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

DB – Trey Taylor, Air Force

DB – Jack Howell, Colorado State

DB – Emany Johnson, Nevada

DB – Ike Larsen, Utah State

P – James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State

PR – Jacob De Jesus, UNLV

2023 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Maiava, UNLV

WR – Steven McBride, Hawaii

WR – Nick Nash, San Jose State

WR – Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

RB – Emmanuel Michel, Air Force

RB – Jacory Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico

TE – Mark Redman, San Diego State

OL – Adam Karas, Air Force

OL – Kage Casey, Boise State

OL – Jacob Gardner, Colorado State

OL – Mose Vavao, Fresno State

OL – Cade Barnett, San Diego State

PK – Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

KR – Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

Defense

DL – Jalen Dixon, UNLV

DL – Devo Bridges, Fresno State

DL – Soane Toia, San Jose State

DL – Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

LB – Alec Mock, Air Force

LB – Andrew Simpson, Boise State

LB – Chase Wilson, Colorado State

LB – Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

DB – Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

DB – Morice Norris Jr., Fresno State

DB – Noah Tumblin, San Diego State

DB – Cameron Oliver, UNLV

P – Jack Browning, San Diego State

PR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire