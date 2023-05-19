Mountain West Football: 2023 Post-Spring Practice Overall Rankings

After examining each offensive and defensive unit, which Mountain West teams look strongest overall with spring practice in the books?

There’s a clear #1 and some surprises, as well.

Overall Depth Rankings

12 to 10 | 9 to 7 | 6 to 4 | 3 to 1

POSITIONAL DEPTH RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver/Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Linebacker | Cornerback/Safety | Kicker/Punter

12. Hawaii

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) runs for a gain in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 8th | RB: 10th | WR/TE: 9th | OL: 11th | DL: 12th | LB: 11th | CB/S: 12th | K/P: 9th

What the ranking means: The Warriors did well to win three games in 2022, but it appears there’s still plenty of work to be done. The experience they benefitted from along the offensive line has evaporated, which could make installing the run-and-shoot on offense a challenge, while a more seasoned defense will need to prove it can hold on to the gains made late last season while shoring up pass-rushing concerns.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: If Hawaii overperformed in a clear “Year Zero” situation under head coach Timmy Chang, why couldn’t they do it again? The quarterback situation is much more stable than it was at this time last year and there are enough interesting pieces elsewhere on offense to think the new system could cause headaches for opponents, after all. If anything, they might threaten to even out the 1-4 record they had in games decided by eight or fewer points.

The biggest question heading into fall: How much more disruptive can the defensive front be after seeing their overall stuff rate fall from 18% (62nd in FBS) in 2021 to 15.2% (100th) last season?

A reason for optimism: While most of the attention will be focused on the passing game, Hawaii could have the most explosive running back anywhere in the Mountain West with Tylan Hines and looks to have a good deal of speed in the backfield at Brayden Schager’s side.

A name worth remembering: DL Ezra Emaivalo

11. New Mexico

Nov 12, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Christian Washington (22) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 10th | RB: 10th | WR/TE: 11th | OL: 12th | DL: 10th | LB: 7th | CB/S: 8th | K/P: 6th

What the ranking means: After last year’s optimism fell through the floor, the Lobos have more to prove in making the case they’ll turn a corner than other teams projected to finish in the bottom half of the Mountain West standings. Quarterback and offensive line are the biggest question marks, but New Mexico is also starting over at safety and must replace arguably their best linebacker, as well.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: Dylan Hopkins’ arrival from UAB gives UNM instant credibility at quarterback, but the team also used the transfer portal to shore up just about everywhere else on offense for new coordinator Bryant Vincent. Rocky Long’s departure for Syracuse stings, of course, but Troy Reffett has his own track record of success and, if injury luck is on their side, the Lobos defense could once again be an overall strength.

The biggest question heading into fall: If Hopkins can be penciled in as QB1, how well can the offense come together around him to help the Lobos avoid being dead last in the country by offensive SP+ and yards per play again?

A reason for optimism: Even in spite of losing Cody Moon to a Mountain West rival, the linebacker unit could be a pretty good one if they can avoid health concerns.

A name worth remembering: LB Dmitri Johnson

10. Nevada

Nevada’s Dalevon Campbell makes a catch while taking on Incarnate Word at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 10, 2022.

Position depth ranking: QB: 9th | RB: 10th | WR/TE: 9th | OL: 11th | DL: 10th | LB: 7th | CB/S: 11th | K/P: 3rd

What the ranking means: After opening last season with a bit of promise, the Wolf Pack took a lot of lumps in Ken Wilson’s first year at the helm and it might take another year before his recruiting efforts and transfer portal shopping start bearing fruit.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: Nevada might have to replace Dom Peterson and a trio of defensive backs, but an interesting young core remains on that side of the ball. The Wolf Pack unearthed some underrated performances from the likes of Drue Watts and Dalevon Campbell in 2022, so why couldn’t they do it again?

The biggest question heading into fall: How long will it take the quarterback competition between Shane Illingworth and Brendon Lewis to sort itself out this time?

A reason for optimism: Between Watts, Naki Mateialona, and Eli’jah Winston, the Wolf Pack are pretty well sorted out at linebacker and could remain reasonably stout against the run as a result.

A name worth remembering: DB Emany Johnson

Overall Depth Rankings

12 to 10 | 9 to 7 | 6 to 4 | 3 to 1

9. UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 27: Tight end Shelton Zeon III #88 and wide receiver Ricky White #11 of the UNLV Rebels celebrate after White scored a touchdown on a 72-yard touchdown pass play against the Idaho State Bengals during their game at Allegiant Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Bengals 52-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Position depth ranking: QB: 6th | RB: 9th | WR/TE: 6th | OL: 8th | DL: 9th | LB: 8th | CB/S: 3rd | K/P: 10th

What the ranking means: Barry Odom already has high expectations thrust upon him to make good on what his predecessor Marcus Arroyo was building toward, but there’s just enough uncertainty about what the Rebels lost to graduation and the transfer portal that it’s tempting to hedge bets on their chances at a leap forward.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: It isn’t inconceivable that the form UNLV flashed last September is recaptured, so long as the offense can avoid health issues. The defense also returns Brennon Scott from injury and has a wealth of athletes back in the secondary, providing a strong foundation for new coordinator Michael Scherer.

The biggest question heading into fall: After losing so many running backs to the transfer portal in recent weeks, how will the Rebels shore up that position to help Doug Brumfield?

A reason for optimism: Even though Brumfield has missed time in each of the past two years, the situation at quarterback is in much better shape than it has been in a while with him and Cameron Friel back in the fold.

A name worth remembering: LB Fred Thompkins

8. Colorado State

Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn attempts to tackle Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham during a game at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Position depth ranking: QB: 5th | RB: 8th | WR/TE: 2nd | OL: 9th | DL: 5th | LB: 12th | CB/S: 6th | K/P: 12th

What the ranking means: Last year’s weaknesses were pretty glaring, but you could say that we’re cautiously optimistic about the Rams’ chances at a rebound in 2023 because the potential strengths were equally obvious at times.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: Cobbling together an offensive line with four potential new starters is a tall order, and it runs the risk of thrusting quarterback Clay Millen into the same punishing situations he faced week after week in 2022. Alternatively, people might be sleeping on a defense that returns at least one proven quantity on the line and a secondary which already boasts one all-conference performer and is rich with breakout potential.

The biggest question heading into fall: Can the Rams identify the depth they’ll need at running back and wide receiver to make the “Fort Air Raid” offense a truly dangerous one?

A reason for optimism: Millen did a lot to justify the hype around him despite operating in a difficult circumstance. If the Rams can keep their young quarterback on his feet, the offense could make big strides this fall.

A name worth remembering: DL Grady Kelly

7. Utah State

Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Terrell Vaughn (0) runs with the ball after the catch past Memphis Tigers defensive back Sylvonta Oliver (11) during the second half in the 2022 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 3rd | RB: 7th | WR/TE: 5th | OL: 7th | DL: 7th | LB: 9th | CB/S: 10th | K/P: 7th

What the ranking means: The Aggies’ title defense didn’t go at all as hoped in 2022 and the early off-season led to a significant transfer portal exodus, but they return enough of last year’s production and brought in enough intriguing new talent through the transfer portal to make you think concerns about heading toward a disaster are overblown.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: On the one hand, there’s no guarantees that USU’s quarterback play will be any less erratic and it’s an open question as to whether they’ll be able to adequately restock their pass rush. On the other hand, the Aggies are better stocked on offense than you might think and could play their way into a San Jose State-type rebound in 2023.

The biggest question heading into fall: Ike Larsen looked like one of the brightest young stars anywhere in the Mountain West when he saw the field last year, but how will new defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen build the rest of the secondary?

A reason for optimism: Terrell Vaughn is the best slot receiver in the Mountain West headed into the fall, Micah Davis is a proven deep threat from his days at Air Force, and youngsters like Otto Tia may have shown enough in spring to think the passing game will be fine without three of its top four targeted pass catchers from a year ago.

A name worth remembering: RB Davon Booth

Overall Depth Rankings

12 to 10 | 9 to 7 | 6 to 4 | 3 to 1

6. Wyoming

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Braden Siders (86) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 11th | RB: 3rd | WR/TE: 12th | OL: 5th | DL: 4th | LB: 5th | CB/S: 9th | K/P: 4th

What the ranking means: The Cowboys lapped the field in returning production earlier this off-season, but in spite of a defensive front six that could be scary good, the same offensive questions that Craig Bohl has wrestled with for years give us pause about whether they’ll actually reach their potential ceiling in 2023.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: If Andrew Peasley really has figured it out under center, this team could easily be a San Diego State-like conference title contender. And even if the quarterback play remains average or below average, the defense might be good enough to drag the Cowboys to at least seven wins again, anyway.

The biggest question heading into fall: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback.

A reason for optimism: Even without an obvious bell cow candidate, the trio of Dawaiian McNeely, DQ James, and Harrison Waylee could give Wyoming its most explosive stable of running backs of the Bohl era.

A name worth remembering: OL Caden Barnett

5. San Jose State

Dec 20, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans linebacker Bryun Parham (6) strips the ball from Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Taylor Powell (7) during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Eastern Michigan beats San Jose State 41-27. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 2nd | RB: 5th | WR/TE: 3rd | OL: 6th | DL: 7th | LB: 6th | CB/S: 7th | K/P: 11th

What the ranking means: Given that the Spartans lost their top pass catcher and a ton of talent in their front seven this off-season, you’d be forgiven for thinking some regression was on the horizon. Instead, our writers remain relatively bullish on Brent Brennan’s ability to reload and remain competitive in the Mountain West.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: If we’re overstating how capable the up-and-comers are at replacing the departed stars, it could be a long and frustrating 2023. The offensive line was a young unit that gave up 43 sacks and underperformed in power running situations, so a few more Chevan Cordeiro scrambles that end with a loss of yardage could make the attack a degree less explosive.

The biggest question heading into fall: Even if there’s no heir apparent to Viliami Fehoko and Cade Hall on the defensive line, who will step up and lead the charge in replacing their collective production over the last few seasons?

A reason for optimism: A secondary which returns three starters on a defense that snagged 14 interceptions last year could quietly be a pretty good one.

A name worth remembering: RB Quali Conley

4. Air Force

Nov 19, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor (7) looks on before a game against the Colorado State Rams at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 12th | RB: 2nd | WR/TE: 10th | OL: 1st | DL: 6th | LB: 3rd | CB/S: 4th | K/P: 5th

What the ranking means: Yes, losing the nation’s leading rusher and a multi-year starter at quarterback and their top two linebackers is a big challenge to overcome, but In Troy Calhoun We Trust.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: What if Brad Roberts really is irreplaceable? It isn’t a coincidence that the last time Air Force’s rushing attack averaged fewer than five yards per carry was in 2018, which happens to be the last time the Falcons had a losing season. There’s also a possibility the defensive losses could be more significant than we realize, not just the graduations of athletes like TD Blackmon and Vince Sanford but the season-ending injury to Eion Castonguay earlier this year.

The biggest question heading into fall: Will anyone seize the starting quarterback job or will the Falcons fall into the same kind of timeshare that defined, in part, their last losing campaign?

A reason for optimism: Sure, there are questions on offense, but none of them exist on the offensive line, which should remain awesome after finishing last year ranked third in the country by stuff rate and ninth in power success rate.

A name worth remembering: DB Jamari Bellamy

Overall Depth Rankings

12 to 10 | 9 to 7 | 6 to 4 | 3 to 1

3. San Diego State

Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dez Malone (32) is congratulated by cornerback Noah Tumblin (10) after breaking up a pass against the Toledo Rockets during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 7th | RB: 4th | WR/TE: 8th | OL: 4th | DL: 3rd | LB: 2nd | CB/S: 5th | K/P: 1st

What the ranking means: Buy the dip. The Aztecs weren’t as competitive as they hoped to be in 2022, undermined early by a disastrous quarterback situation, but a new signal caller, new offensive coordinator, and typically stacked defense could put SDSU right back in the catbird’s seat for 2023.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: Progress isn’t always linear, so while Jaylen Mayden looks like the answer at quarterback, the offense could be stunted if he can’t cut down on interceptions. The same goes for a running game which is long on potential and short on truly proven quantities, especially if the line struggles to help them generate more efficiency.

The biggest question heading into fall: Can the reinforcements on the defensive line flash enough disruptive potential for fans on the Mesa to feel good about replacing Jonah Tavai and Keshawn Banks?

A reason for optimism: Strange as it may sound even after losing Patrick McMorris to Cal, the Aztecs secondary remains one of the deepest units anywhere in the Mountain West after allowing fewer yards per attempt month after month in 2022. They could be the key to keeping games close if the offense scuffles.

A name worth remembering: WR Raphael Williams Jr.

2. Fresno State

Sep 1, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Morice Norris (43) celebrates after making a tackle against the Cal Poly Mustangs in the third quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 4th | RB: 6th | WR/TE: 4th | OL: 3rd | DL: 2nd | LB: 4th | CB/S: 2nd | K/P: 8th

What the ranking means: The defending conference champions have a lot to replace on offense, sure, but do you really want to bet against Jeff Tedford at this point? He’s already turned a one-win Bulldogs team into a ten-win team and can boast of double-digit victories in three of four seasons at the helm, so finding a new quarterback and pass catchers seems like small potatoes by comparison.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: Even a little regression moving from the likes of Jake Haener and Jordan Mims to Mikey Keene and Malik Sherrod could be the difference in being a conference title contender once again and being simply a good bowl-eligible squad. Remember, their 2022 turnaround was keyed by three one-score victories over San Jose State, San Diego State, and UNLV in five weeks at midseason.

The biggest question heading into fall: With so many targets to be replaced, how will the situation at wide receiver ultimately sort itself out?

A reason for optimism: The secondary was tested more often in Mountain West play than any other last season but answered the bell again and again. Despite losing Evan Williams to Oregon, it should remain one of the best overall units anywhere in the conference.

A name worth remembering: DB Carlton Johnson

1. Boise State

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Position depth ranking: QB: 1st | RB: 1st | WR/TE: 1st | OL: 2nd | DL: 1st | LB: 1st | CB/S: 1st | K/P: 2nd

What the ranking means: The preseason favorites are here for a reason. Well, plenty of reasons, to be more precise. Losing the conference championship at home last year certainly wasn’t on their agenda, but with the conference’s top young quarterback, its most-established running game, and a typically deep defense back in tow, there’s no reason to think they can’t challenge for the crown again.

Why the ranking could be deceptive: What if replacing all of the departed talent in the secondary proves to be a bigger-than-expected obstacle? The Broncos finished first or second by opponent completion rate, yards per attempt allowed, interceptions, and passer rating in 2022, but they may face the same kind of mild regression risk that Fresno State’s offense will. As strong as Boise State looks on paper, no team in the Mountain West is bulletproof.

The biggest question heading into fall: Can the Broncos maintain the offensive momentum that propelled them to another ten-win season while rebuilding depth along the line?

A reason for optimism: There may not be an all-Mountain West player in the bunch, but the Broncos have a legion of talented pass catchers who should make Taylen Green look good early and often in 2023.

A name worth remembering: DL Ahmed Hassanein

