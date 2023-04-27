Mountain West Football: 2023 NFL Draft Central

From the first pick to undrafted free agency, here’s what you need to know about Mountain West football prospects throughout this year’s NFL Draft.

It’ll be a busy few days.

Today, the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off at Union Station Kansas City.

A number of Mountain West football prospects are certain to get that coveted phone call throughout the event’s seven rounds and many more will sign in the aftermath known as undrafted free agency, so Mountain West Wire is here to keep you up to date on everything as it happens.

Check back here often over the next several days for everything you need to know about the athletes who could be selected and signed, as well as where they end up in the NFL.

How To Watch

Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Mountain West Football’s Top Prospects

PODCAST: The 2023 NFL Draft From a Mountain West Football Perspective

A First Look at Mountain West Football’s Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

NFL Draft Profiles and Selections/Signings

UDFA Tracker

The Best of the Rest: Brief roundups of every other Mountain West prospect

Air Force

Kyle Patterson, TE

Brad Roberts, RB

Boise State

Tyreque Jones, DB

Scott Matlock, DT

John Ojukwu, OL

JL Skinner, S

George Tarlas, DE

Dequan Jackson, LB

Jake Haener, QB

Jordan Mims, RB

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR

Nikko Remigio, WR

Ilm Manning, OL

Dom Peterson, DT

Toa Taua, RB

Jerrick Reed II, S

Keshawn Banks, DE

Jesse Matthews, WR

Jonah Tavai, DL

San Jose State

Elijah Cooks, WR

Viliami Fehoko, DL

UNLV

Austin Ajiake, LB

Daniel Gutierrez, K

Utah State

Logan Bonner, QB

Calvin Tyler Jr., RB

Titus Swen, RB

