Mountain West Football: 2023 NFL Draft Central
From the first pick to undrafted free agency, here’s what you need to know about Mountain West football prospects throughout this year’s NFL Draft.
It’ll be a busy few days.
Today, the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off at Union Station Kansas City.
A number of Mountain West football prospects are certain to get that coveted phone call throughout the event’s seven rounds and many more will sign in the aftermath known as undrafted free agency, so Mountain West Wire is here to keep you up to date on everything as it happens.
Check back here often over the next several days for everything you need to know about the athletes who could be selected and signed, as well as where they end up in the NFL.
NFL Draft Profiles and Selections/Signings
UDFA Tracker
The Best of the Rest: Brief roundups of every other Mountain West prospect
Air Force
Kyle Patterson, TE
Brad Roberts, RB
Boise State
Tyreque Jones, DB
Scott Matlock, DT
John Ojukwu, OL
JL Skinner, S
George Tarlas, DE
Colorado State
Fresno State
Jake Haener, QB
Jordan Mims, RB
Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR
Nikko Remigio, WR
Hawaii
Nevada
Dom Peterson, DT
Toa Taua, RB
New Mexico
San Diego State
Keshawn Banks, DE
Jesse Matthews, WR
Jonah Tavai, DL
San Jose State
Elijah Cooks, WR
Viliami Fehoko, DL
UNLV
Austin Ajiake, LB
Daniel Gutierrez, K
Utah State
Logan Bonner, QB
Calvin Tyler Jr., RB
Wyoming
