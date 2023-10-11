Mountain West Football: 2023 Midseason Team Grades

How has each Mountain West team fared now that the season is half-finished? We grade offense, defense, and special teams.

Who’s made the grade and who hasn’t?

Now that every Mountain West team but one has played at least six games, the conference’s 2023 football season has reached its halfway point. While some things have played out as predicted, several squads are rising while others have fallen off, which means now is as good a time as any to assess just how well each team has done.

First, for the sake of context, keep these links handy as some particular statistics will be mentioned in most team sections:

Midseason Grades By Team

Air Force Falcons

Report Card

Offense: A | Defense: A+ | Special Teams: A | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: A+

It’s not that no one saw the Falcons coming, exactly.

After all, Troy Calhoun’s cadets had been projected to finish second in the conference at Mountain West football media days in July. Still, they also came into 2023 with substantial questions about who would step up at quarterback, fullback, and in the front seven. There’s no question, however, that the Falcons have played like one of the Group of 5’s best teams through their first five games.

Yes, the schedule hasn’t been great, but at a minimum, they’ve removed all doubt about whether they would be in the mix against other preseason favorites like Boise State and Fresno State. After Week 6, they’re 36th by SP+ and Sagarin, and 22nd by FEI. The Falcons are fourth in the country in earning +2.74 net points per drive and +36.3% net available yards per drive, and they’re 11th with +1.95 net yards per play. They’re first in third-down conversion rate on offense (57.6%) and 15th in third-down conversion rate allowed on defense (29.1%). They’re second in turning red zone trips into touchdowns on offense (85%) and the defense has faced just eight such situations, tied for the second-fewest in FBS.

In other words, they’ve dominated inferior competition to this point but still have some “prove it” games left on the schedule against Wyoming, UNLV, and Boise State.

Head of the Class: Bo Richter, LB

Richter had been a solid role player on the Falcons defense over the past two seasons, but he’s taken a major step forward in his senior year. In five games, he’s totaled 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks, but according to Pro Football Focus, he also leads the Mountain West with 16 quarterback hurries and has missed just one tackle. All of these are reasons why he currently leads Air Force with an overall PFF grade of 87.8.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Adam Karas, OT

Karas had a potentially difficult task in replacing Everett Smalley at left tackle, but he’s taken to the blind side with ease and helped the Falcons remain as dangerous as ever on offense as a result. His 86.3 overall PFF grade is far and away the best among all Mountain West offensive linemen thanks to just one penalty and one quarterback hurry allowed in 296 total snaps.

Boise State Broncos

Report Card

Offense: B- | Defense: D | Special Teams: A | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: C-

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the preseason favorites, but the Broncos are hard to kill.

At this point, it may be that Boise State is more like the other typically competitive teams in the Mountain West than anyone wants to admit. The reality is they got manhandled by Washington and have spent most of the rest of 2023 living or dying by the vagaries of close-game luck: They’re one of two teams in the conference to have played four games decided by eight or fewer points… and they’re 2-2 in those contests. Curtis Weaver and Ryan Clady aren’t walking through the door.

They still have the talent to make a run, though, just as when they started 2-2 in 2022 and won ten games, anyway. George Holani has missed the majority of the season to date, but Ashton Jeanty has played like one of the best running backs in the country. While the passing game has been erratic (55% team completion rate), it’s remained explosive when it connects because of Jeanty and Eric McAlister, who have made Boise State one of just four teams in the conference to have two players with five or more 20-yard receptions to this point.

Will the defense be able to pick up the slack, though? That’s been the one glaring issue that has handcuffed the Broncos in the first half of the season since they’ve allowed at least 6.7 yards per play to each of their five FBS opponents to date. Subpar tackling has been one part of the issue: Pro Football Focus has recorded 77 missed tackles through the first six games after Boise State had 106 in 14 games last fall. Injuries, most notably to all-conference linebacker D.J. Schramm, have also played a role, but that can’t entirely explain away the particular vulnerability to strong passing attacks (65.6% opponent completion rate, 9.5 yards per attempt allowed, 10:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio).

Head of the Class: Ashton Jeanty, RB

The offensive player of the year front-runner has been more important to the Broncos offense than just about any other player in the country. Through six contests, the sophomore still leads all FBS players with 168.3 all-purpose yards per game and is tied for the national lead with 12 total touchdowns while his 84.1 overall PFF grade is easily the best on the Boise State roster.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Marco Notarainni, LB

It hasn’t always been easy to be a Boise State defender in 2023, but the redshirt sophomore from San Diego has thus far made a very strong first impression in the starting lineup. His 42 total tackles lead the Broncos while his 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks both rank second, though Pro Football Focus also notes that his 24 stops currently rank third among Mountain West defenders, as well, despite playing just 279 snaps so far.

Colorado State Rams

Report Card

Offense: C+ | Defense: C | Special Teams: B | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: C

One step forward, two steps back. Progress in Fort Collins has been slow going, but the encouraging news is that the Rams are certainly much more interested than they were in Jay Norvell’s first year.

For starters, a surprising quarterback switch has been something of a double-edged sword through five games. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has already thrown for more touchdowns in four starts and change (11) than Clay Millen had in all of 2022 (10), but he has also thrown ten interceptions in just 199 attempts and, according to Pro Football Focus, has the second-highest turnover-worthy rate of any Mountain West quarterback (6.8%).

The offensive line has also improved considerably with strong health luck so far, allowing only seven sacks and 43 quarterback hurries after giving up 59 and 130, respectively, in 2022. However, it hasn’t been perfect since the running game has struggled after being one of the few things that worked consistently a year ago: The quartet of Avery Morrow, Kobe Johnson, Vann Scheid, and Damien Henderson II has fewer combined rushing yards (354) than six different individual Mountain West players and has averaged a meager 3.11 yards per carry.

Tory Horton, at least, continues to be built different (48 catches, 560 yards, six touchdowns), though he has received more consistent help this time around when the passing game clicks. The Rams already have four different players with at least 20 receptions, too, twice as many as they had in 2022. In all, though, CSU has been plagued by turnovers and poor performances in the red zone with a conference-high 15 giveaways and a conference-low 63.2% conversion rate inside the 20. If they can correct one or both in the second half, Fort Air Raid can become much more dangerous.

It would also help a defense that has slowly come along thanks to some sensational individual performances. Mohamed Kamara’s 9.5 sacks, for instance, are more than five different Mountain West defenses have in total. Fumble luck has also been the Rams’ side with a 70% recovery rate, but the good work up front by Kamara, Grady Kelly, Nuer Gatkuoth, and others has been offset by a surprisingly porous pass defense. Allowing opponents to average a 73% completion rate and 8.9 yards per attempt is simply too much, so improvements are going to have to come along soon with a schedule that doesn’t really ease up until November. If the secondary can get back to playing like they did in the second half of 2022, this team is good enough to go bowling.

Head of the Class: Tory Horton, WR

Despite a quarterback switch and the emergence of some other interesting options in the Rams offense, Horton has, unsurprisingly, continued to play like gangbusters in 2023. At present, his 57 targets, 48 receptions, 560 yards, 373 yards after the catch, 15 missed tackles forced, and 0% drop rate all rank either first or second among Mountain West pass catchers. Oh, and he’s also scored seven touchdowns.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Grady Kelly, DT

Kelly quietly had a pretty good redshirt freshman season last year, but his 2023 hasn’t been too bad so far, either. Among Rams players who have seen at least 200 snaps, only Horton and Mohamed Kamara have a higher overall PFF grade than his 80.8, much of which has to do with the fact that Kelly currently leads the conference’s interior defenders with 14 stops and is tied for second with six quarterback hurries to go along with his 18 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and one sack.

Fresno State Bulldogs

Report Card

Offense: A- | Defense: A- | Special Teams: C- | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: A

After losing so much talent to graduations and the transfer portal, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Bulldogs might need a year to bounce back to their championship ways. Despite getting tripped up at Wyoming, Jeff Tedford’s squad is, in the grand scheme of things, ahead of schedule.

Much of that credit is owed to a rebuilt passing attack that, under new offensive coordinator Pat McCann, has been slightly more pass-happy with Mikey Keene than they were with Jake Haener in 2022. The sophomore has answered that bell about as well as could be expected (Haener set an exceedingly high bar, after all) with a 68.5% completion rate and a respectable 7.3 yards per attempt. A mixture of returning seniors and relative newcomers has helped keep things potent on the other end: Erik Brooks, Jaelen Gill, and Jalen Moss are the only trio of FBS receivers on the same team who have at least 30 receptions each through Week 6.

The running back duo of Malik Sherrod and Elijah Gilliam has been solid in their complementary role, as well, averaging 4.99 yards per carry with six combined touchdowns. All told, it’s hard to quibble too much when you average 59.7% of available yards per drive (18th in FBS) and 3.27 points per drive (12th).

What’s made an even bigger difference is that Kevin Coyle’s defense has raised its overall game again, ranking in the top 20 nationally by available yards percentage allowed per drive (36.2%, 18th), points per drive allowed (1.35, 16th), and yards per play allowed (4.68, 16th). While there’s no David Perales to lead the pass rush this year, that hasn’t stopped Fresno State from being the only Mountain West team that, according to Pro Football Focus, has three different defenders who’ve accrued at least four quarterback hits each. Devo Bridges and Levelle Bailey have been a strong tandem in the defensive front, anyway, with a combined 40 stops.

The secondary has also been as good as advertised, too, ranking either first or second in the conference with a 56.5% opponent completion rate, six yards per attempt allowed, and eight interceptions. There are no gimmes on the back half of the schedule, though, so the Bulldogs can’t afford to let the disappointment of their first loss linger if they want the chance to defend their title.

Head of the Class: Levelle Bailey, LB

So far in 2023, Bailey has been every bit the defensive anchor that the Red Wave expected him to be. His 84.0 overall PFF grade ranks second among Mountain West linebackers for a number of reasons: He’s collected 39 total tackles, 21 stops, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups while missing 4.8% of his tackle attempts and allowing only 4.2 yards per reception on 14 targets in coverage.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Jaelen Gill, WR

No one was entirely certain about who would step up to replace the likes of Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Josh Kelly this fall, but the Boston College transfer has made his mark. Among Mountain West wide receivers, only Tory Horton has a higher overall PFF grade than Gill’s 84.2, but he also ranks in the top ten within the conference with 32 catches, 355 yards, and five touchdowns.

Hawaii Warriors

Report Card

Offense: C | Defense: D- | Special Teams: B- | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: C+

The run-and-shoot is officially back, but is Hawaii moving forward or running in place at the halfway point of the season? The answer might be “a little of both”, unsatisfactory as that is, since the Warriors have lost every game you have expected while tallying just one win that could labeled as a minor upset. All things considered, 2-4 isn’t too bad.

Hawaii’s passing offense has seen marked improvement thanks to both incumbent quarterback Brayden Schager and his assortment of weapons. Schager has improved his completion rate from 55.3% to 63.8% and his yards per attempt from 5.9 to 6.8, and though his 2.8% interception has seen a slight uptick from 2022, Pro Football Focus notes that his turnover-worthy rate has actually decreased from 3.7% to 2.4%. He isn’t yet Cole McDonald, but he may not be that far away.

Wide receivers Pofele Ashlock and Steven McBride have made for a potent 1-2 punch, combining for 13.7 yards per catch and nine touchdowns, but those two and Schager haven’t been able to paper over every problem. For one, Schager has dealt with an immense amount of pressure every week, as evidenced by the four sacks per game that he absorbs and, according to Pro Football Focus, a 23.7% pressure-to-sack ratio that’s more than double what he took last season. Those offensive line issues have also played out with a rushing attack that’s been mostly pedestrian to date, allowing a 24% stuff rate.

Another persistent concern is that the Warriors offense still hasn’t figured out how to consistently stay on the field and finish drives. They’ve held steady from 2022 in terms of points per drive (1.74, 103rd in FBS), available yards percentage per drive (39.8%, 99th), and yards per play (5.41, 86th), Hawaii also ranks last in the Mountain West with a 32.1% third-down conversion rate and a 42.3% touchdown rate on trips inside the 20-yard line. For as explosive as they can look, the Warriors have definitely left things on the proverbial table.

The defense, on the other hand, ranks 130th with 3.61 points per drive allowed and 64.3% of available yards allowed per drive, which suggests they’re still playing catch-up on a lot of fronts. They’ve been more disruptive overall, improving their havoc rate from 12.4% in 2022 to 18.3% through the first six games of 2023, but Hawaii has also generated just three takeaways, forced only two fumbles, and has allowed a 46.9% third-down conversion rate that is second-worst in the Mountain West.

Before you judge too harshly, though, this Warriors defense is still a young unit overall: Five different freshmen and sophomores have already played at least 99 snaps. They’ve also proven they can pull things together and be stingy for stretches, most notably in the second half against New Mexico State, so while they’re probably still at least a year away from challenging for bowl eligibility, they’re pesky enough that it may be tough for anyone to run away from them in the second half of 2023.

Head of the Class: Steven McBride, WR

Pofele Ashlock got most of the early attention, but the Kansas transfer McBride might be the better Warriors receiver overall to this point. He and Colorado State’s Tory Horton are the only pass catchers in the Mountain West with at least 40 targets and zero drops; unlike Horton, though, McBride has posted 30 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns with an average depth of target of 17.1 yards, the second-highest figure in the conference.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Jojo Forest, CB

The Warriors defense has had its ups and downs in the first half, but the senior cornerback is very quietly having a career year so far. To wit: 27 Mountain West defenders have faced at least 20 targets in pass coverage through Week 6, and Forest’s 35% completion rate allowed is the lowest in that cohort while his 6.7% missed tackle rate is third. He’s also defended seven passes, second-most in the conference, so it’ll be interesting to see how many more reps he sees per game as the season progresses.

Nevada Wolf Pack

Report Card

Offense: F | Defense: F | Special Teams: C | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: F

Ken Wilson’s second year at the helm is flirting with outright disaster.

Though the Wolf Pack restocked its roster with aggressive movement in the transfer portal last off-season, it doesn’t seem to have made much of a difference since the program is in the midst of a losing streak that has reached 15 games. Depending on your belief in advanced efficiency metrics, Nevada is 115th in overall FEI and 128th in SP+. They are 132nd out of 133 FBS teams with -2.34 net points per drive and -33.9% of net available yards per drive, and they’re 133rd with -4.25 net yards per play. Will things get better?

You really have to feel for Brendan Lewis, who didn’t get a lot of help in his time as a quarterback at Colorado and isn’t getting much help now. He’s been far and away the team’s most proficient runner, averaging 6.4 yards per carry after adjusting for sacks but, per Pro Football Focus, his 2.3% big-time throw rate is 13th out of 17 qualifying Mountain West QBs while his 7.2% turnover-worthy throw rate and 46.1 overall grade both rank last.

His offensive line has not been good, though. Offensive tackles Isaiah World and Frank Poso have combined to allow 31 pressures, 21 hurries, and eight hits in just over 200 pass-blocking snaps. They’ve also struggled mightily to open running lanes with any consistency since Sean Dollars and Ashton Hayes have averaged 3.23 yards per carry and, according to CollegeFootballData.com, withstood a shocking 31.8% havoc rate.

The real pain, though, stems from a defense that has fallen off a cliff from last season. Nevada has allowed 39 plays of 20 or more yards, the most in the Mountain West, owing mostly to a dreadful secondary that has given up a 76.4% completion rate and 11 yards per attempt in the first half of 2023. For the sake of context, that’s roughly the equivalent of getting lit up like you’re facing 2019 Joe Burrow every week.

Again, will things get better? There’s a non-zero chance that the Wolf Pack finishes the season with no wins, and if that’s the case, you have to imagine there will be some serious changes in Reno come January.

Head of the Class: Jaden Dedman, CB

The Wolf Pack defense’s decline has been dire, but the sixth-year senior Dedman has done just about everything possible to stem that tide. Among Mountain West defensive backs who have played at least 200 snaps, he ranks sixth with 8.1 yards per attempt allowed. On Nevada’s roster, his 70.3 overall PFF grade is second.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: AJ Bianco, QB

2023 already looks like a lost season, so how much more time will Nevada need to give Bianco an extended audition under center? Though he’s mostly seen time in mop-up duty so far, the redshirt freshman from Hawaii has outpaced Brendon Lewis by yards per attempt (9.2 to 4.8), completion rate (64.7% to 59.4%), big-time throw rate (11.1% to 2.3%), and turnover-worthy play rate (2.5% to 7.2%).

New Mexico Lobos

Report Card

Offense: B- | Defense: D | Special Teams: C | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: C+

Danny Gonzales needed to make changes after a disappointing 2022 and, though his Lobos are 2-3 at the halfway point of 2023, it’s easy to build a case they’re much more intriguing than last season.

To start, the gambit of bringing in offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent and quarterback Dylan Hopkins has paid off handsomely. Hopkins’s average depth of target is currently 13.6 yards, the highest in the Mountain West, and suggests that Vincent has continued with his propensity to attack down the field (his ADOT was above 10.0 every year of his tenure at UAB, as well). That tendency has come with equal parts risk and reward since Hopkins’s 6.5% turnover-worthy rate is the second-highest in the conference, but his 8.5% big-time throw rate is third. Considering the offense has already tripled the number of passing touchdowns from 2022, though, UNM fans are probably satisfied.

It helps that the offensive line has been considerably more stable, too, and that the running game has provided one of the conference’s biggest surprises in Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The biggest problem, ironically, is that the Lobos defense has taken a step back as the offense has stepped forward. Despite playing one of the friendliest schedules in the country to date, New Mexico ranks in the bottom five nationally by points per drive allowed (3.43, 129th), available yards percentage allowed per drive (64.4%, 131st), and yards per play allowed (7.95, 132nd). They’ve struggled to disrupt with a havoc rate of only 14.5% and just two takeaways in five games, which explains why they’ve allowed opponents to turn 94.4% of red zone trips into points.

Some of this could be a function of growing/transitional pains since several sophomores — Christian Ellis, Tyler Kiehne, Jermarius Lewis, and Zach Morris — have each played at least 100 snaps for coordinator Troy Reffitt so far. It isn’t all doom and gloom, either: New Mexico is currently 4th among Mountain West defenses with a 39.3% third-down conversion rate allowed and f. They’ve also recovered only 2 of 7 opponent fumbles, too, and it’s these little positive regressions that could make the Lobos a headache to face down the stretch.

Head of the Class: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB

The Lobos’ aggressiveness in the transfer portal last off-season has paid off on a number of fronts, but none more substantially than in the rejuvenated running game led by Croskey-Merritt. Through five games, the Alabama State transfer sits third among Mountain West running backs with 431 rushing yards, fourth with 6.84 yards per attempt, and tied for third with seven touchdowns. For the moment, his 91.7 overall PFF grade also happens to lead the pack.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: DJ Wingfield, OT

Wingfield was expected to be a key contributor in 2022 before injuries wiped out his season, so his return to the starting lineup has been another reason why the Lobos look much improved on offense. Despite a rough start to the year against Texas A&M, the junior has allowed one quarterback hurry and been called for one penalty in 252 snaps at right tackle over the last four games.

San Diego State Aztecs

Report Card

Offense: C- | Defense: C- | Special Teams: B- | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: C-

Will the real San Diego State please stand up? The Aztecs haven’t bottomed out so glaringly like others in the Mountain West, but through six games it isn’t clear that they’re good at… well, anything. And while they’ve faced one of the most difficult schedules of any team in the conference to date (Sagarin ranks their strength-of-schedule 18th in the country), that can’t fully explain how they’ve disappointed nearly across the board.

For instance, Jalen Mayden has been more average than anything after a promising debut with current offensive coordinator Ryan Lindley in his corner. Through six games, he’s been Ryan Agnew-esque as a passer and, though he’s averaged 7.4 yards per carry as a runner, that’s undermined to some extent by three fumbles. Jaylen Armstead and Kenan Christon have been okay. Brionne Penny has been a non-factor in four of six games. Baylin Brooks has recently emerged as an intriguing weapon, topping 100 receiving yards against Boise State, but it remains to be seen whether he has any staying power. There’s still a chance that the Aztecs can recapture their form from the second half of last year, but are fans on the Mesa expecting it? Even ace specialist Jack Browning has underwhelmed to some extent, posting a net of 41.5 yards per punt but connecting on only 8-of-12 field goals.

The bigger red flag is that ten takeaways can only paper over so much on a defense that has struggled a lot more than anticipated. To wit, the Aztecs rank in the triple digits nationally by points per drive allowed (2.98, 114th in FBS), available yards percentage allowed per drive (58.8%, 123rd), and yards per play allowed (7.13, 126th). The unit’s overall havoc rate has dipped to 15.8% from 19% in 2022, which was perhaps to be expected after losing so much star power in the front six. Linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu has had a strong first half with six tackles for loss and two sacks, but perhaps it’s meaningful that, per Pro Football Focus, he also leads the defense with eight missed tackles.

More than anything, it’s a seeming inability to stop the run that might doom this team’s chances of rallying to earn a bowl bid. San Diego State has allowed more than five yards per carry in each of its last four games, a statistic that may not seem like much until you realize opponents managed 5.0 YPC against this Aztecs defense four times between 2018 and 2022, though they may get a reprieve in that regard down the stretch with the likes of Hawaii, Nevada, and Colorado State on the second-half schedule.

Head of the Class: Noah Tumblin, CB

So far in 2023, Tumblin has made the jump from good to potentially great. He only needed six games to set career highs with eight passes defended and two interceptions, and he’s also missed just 4.2% of his tackle attempts, all of which are big reasons why his 85.7 overall PFF grade currently ranks third among all Mountain West defenders.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Mark Redman, TE

By and large, Mountain West tight ends haven’t made a huge impact across the board, but it’s hard to imagine where the Aztecs might be without Redman. He’s already more or less matched his 2022 production in six games (19 catches, 221 yards, two touchdowns) and might finish his senior campaign as the program’s most productive player at the position since Kahale Warring.

San Jose State Spartans

Report Card

Offense: B- | Defense: F | Special Teams: D | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: D

Maybe we should have seen this coming. According to Sagarin, Brent Brennan’s Spartans have faced the tenth-toughest schedule in the country through six games and, given that it was always going to be difficult to replace multiple impact talents on both offense and defense, it has showed.

It was thought that Chevan Cordeiro might be able to raise his game accordingly, but late collapses against both Toledo and Boise State are emblematic of the cold realities that he’s been arguably the least-clutch quarterback in the Mountain West to this point and, more broadly, a good but not great quarterback all along. This time around, it can’t be explained away by an inexperienced offensive line, either: Right tackle Jamie Navarro has given up 22 quarterback pressures, second-most in the country, but Cordeiro’s 18.6% pressure-to-sack rate is the lowest of his career and his current 4.7% turnover-worthy throw rate is the highest.

To make matters worse, no one has stepped up in Justin Lockhart’s absence. Slot receiver Charles Ross currently leads the team with 12.1 yards per reception, but four Spartans (including Ross himself) surpassed that in 2022. It’s enough to make you wonder why offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven hasn’t leaned more on running backs Kairee Robinson and Quali Conley since, according to Pro Football Focus, both rank in the top 11 among Mountain West players at the position in breakaway yard percentage, missed tackles forced, and yards per carry.

That may just be nitpicking, though, because the defense has been rough, ranking 114th in yards per play (6.74), 128th in available yards percentage allowed per drive (62.4%), and 132nd in points per drive allowed (3.80). Without Viliami Fehoko, Cade Hall, and others, the Spartans have been pummeled in the trenches and seen their overall havoc rate fall from 18.7% last season to 12.8% in 2023. They’ve also been horrid on late downs, allowing opponents to move the chains on 49.3% of third downs, and in the red zone, where they are currently tied for last among FBS defenses in giving up a touchdown on 87% of trips inside the 20-yard line.

Head of the Class: Kairee Robinson, RB

Robinson probably hasn’t received enough credit for his year-over-year improvements over the past five years, but 2023 has clearly been his best season yet. His 79.7 overall PFF grade paces the Spartans, his 90 all-purpose yards per game ranks fourth among Mountain West running backs through six games, and his seven touchdowns put him in a tie for third.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Jay’Vion Cole, CB

Though the Spartans defense has fallen on hard times, Cole’s first year in the secondary after transferring in from Cal Poly has been a good one that’s flown under the radar. He’s posted a team-high six passes defended with two tackles for loss through six games but, more importantly, Pro Football Focus notes that he’s one of four Mountain West defenders to have faced at least 20 targets but allow a completion rate of 50% or lower.

UNLV Rebels

Report Card

Offense: B | Defense: B- | Special Teams: A | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: A

The Rebels pushed a lot of chips to the center of the table when they dismissed head coach Marcus Arroyo last off-season and brought in Barry Odom to replace him, but there are reasons to believe their 4-1 start comes with some staying power.

Despite playing most of the first half of the season without starting quarterback Doug Brumfield, true freshman Jayden Maiava has kept a steady hand on the wheel and hasn’t looked overwhelmed in his stead. Much of that might be related to the fact that the Rebels possess the deepest bench of explosive running backs in the conference outside of Colorado Springs: Each in the quartet of Vincent Davis, Donavyn Lester, Courtney Reese, and Jai’Den Thomas have had opportunities to shine and they’ve accumulated a combined 5.55 yards per carry and 15 total touchdowns in the first five games.

UNLV has also done an exceptional job of winning the field position game on both sides of the ball so far, with an average advantage of roughly 6.5 yards on their opponents to date. That’s a credit to return ace Jacob De Jesus (29.45 yards per kickoff return), punter Marshall Nichols (46.1 yards per punt, 40.1 net), and a defense that has collected 11 takeaways in the early season.

If there’s one potential hindrance that could derail the good vibes, it’s the continued propensity to allow too many big plays through the air. In 2022, UNLV gave up 41 passing plays of 20 or more yards; through five games in 2023, they’ve given up 29. In general, however, the Rebels have tended to make plays when they count the most, ranking third in the Mountain West in allowing a 33.8% third-down conversion rate and second with a 77.8% red zone conversion rate.

To cement their status as legitimate contenders, they’ll need to exorcise some demons in the second half of the season against the likes of Air Force, who they haven’t defeated since 2013; Fresno State, to whom they’ve dropped five straight; and Wyoming, against whom they’ve lost five of their last six. Even in the worst-case scenario, however, Rebels fans can probably start looking into bowl destinations for the first time in a decade.

Head of the Class: Jerrae Williams, LB/S

If the Rebels have needed someone to be in the right place at the right time, Williams has been the man on the spot most often for the surging Rebels so far. Much like last season, he’s also done a little bit of everything for UNLV, posting 19 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception en route to a 73.7 overall PFF grade that is the best on the team.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Tiger Shanks, OT

The veteran right tackle has had plenty of struggles over the past two years, but he seems to have turned a corner in Brennan Marion’s offense. In 342 snaps, Shanks has given up zero sacks and only three quarterback hurries after allowing 15 and 45, respectively, on 1,227 snaps across 2021 and 2022.

Utah State Aggies

REPORT CARD

Offense: B | Defense: C | Special Teams: B | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: B-

It’s been a strange year in Logan thus far.

In six first quarters so far in 2023, Blake Anderson’s Aggies have a -74 point differential; in the final three quarters of each game to date, their point differential is +110.

They have given the ball away 12 times on offense, second-most in the Mountain West, and generated 14 takeaways on defense, most in the conference.

Despite playing two different quarterbacks because of injuries and ineffectiveness, they’re one of two teams in the country with 20 passing touchdowns through six games. They also lead the nation with nine explosive plays of 50 or more yards.

It’s been a strange year, but the mercurial Aggies are very much in the hunt for another conference title. An offense that possessed lots of unknowns outside of Cooper Legas, Robert Briggs, and Terrell Vaughn has developed into one of the most dangerous in the country, averaging roughly as many points per drive (2.29, 57th in FBS) and outpacing their yards per play production (6.51, 29th) from their title run two years ago. They’ve been one of the most balanced offenses in the country, as well, with a -1% rush rate over expected that suggests they’re just as comfortable grinding between the tackles with Briggs, Rashul Faison, and Davon Booth (6.36 combined yards per carry) as they are airing out to Vaughn, Micah Davis, and Jalen Royals.

Will they be able to keep up their pace while dealing with an ongoing rash of injuries, though? Max Alford, Stephen Kotsanlee, McCae Hillstead, and Hale Motu’apuaka are just some of the starters who have suffered varying degrees of ailments ranging from concussions to broken legs, but that will be especially critical on a defense that’s developed a penchant for big plays but isn’t bulletproof: Paul Fitzgerald, for example, has played like a young standout with a team-high three sacks and ten quarterback hurries, but Utah State has just eight total sacks and has given up a 53% success rate on standard downs.

Head of the Class: Ike Larsen, S

Not that Aggies fans needed any persuading, but Larsen is now a defensive player of the year candidate after making a strong impression as a true freshman last fall. Among conference defenders who have played at least 100 snaps, Larsen’s 87.8 overall PFF grade ranks second; at present, he also happens to lead all Mountain West defensive backs with 43 total tackles and has grabbed three interceptions, blocked two kicks, and forced a fumble. At this rate, he could leave Logan as an all-time Utah State great.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Devin Dye, S

Utah State deserves credit for connecting on a number of junior college recruits in their most recent class, especially since Dye has emerged as a sound complement to Larsen at safety. The Palomar College product has broken in the starting lineup in recent weeks and made good on his opportunities with 32 total tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions, good for a 78.7 overall PFF grade.

Wyoming Cowboys

Report Card

Offense: C+ | Defense: B+ | Special Teams: A- | Meeting/Exceeding Expectations: A

Is it better to be lucky or good? In the immortal words of one Tony Stark, is it too much to ask for both?

Wyoming entered the 2023 season with 74% of last year’s returning production on their roster, the most in the Mountain West, so it made sense that now would be the ideal time for Craig Bohl’s Cowboys to engineer a breakthrough. After clawing back from a 17-point deficit against Texas Tech and creating a last-minute field goal block to escape Appalachian State, though, it also made sense to think the Pokes might come back down to earth. At midseason, Wyoming is now 3-0 in one-score games… but they never trailed against Fresno State.

So are the Cowboys lucky or good? Does it matter? What we know is that quarterback Andrew Peasley is playing arguably the best ball of his college career, and though he won’t set the stat sheet alight every week (1.6% big-time throw rate, second-lowest among Mountain West QBs), he’s also played mistake-free (1.7% interception rate). Harrison Waylee, when healthy, has also picked up where Titus Swen left off in 2022, averaging 135 rushing yards and 7.2 yards per carry in his first four games with the brown and gold. As a whole, the offense has had a knack for maximizing its opportunities with a 94.4% red zone conversion rate.

The defense has been able to make that stand, too, improving their overall havoc rate from 14.2% last year to 17.8% through the first six games of 2023. Unlike last season, though, when the defensive line ate week after week, Wyoming’s secondary has been the most significant difference-maker. Wrook Brown has three interceptions, Wyatt Ekeler is playing like one of the best safeties in the conference, while Isaac White, Jakorey Hawkins, Tyrecus Davis, and Kolbey Taylor have all been rock solid and helped the Pokes lead the country with 44 passes defended through Week 6.

Add it all up, though, and there may yet be work to be done to prove there’s staying power in Laramie. On the aggregate, Wyoming has a net of +0.02 points per drive (66th in FBS), -6.2% available yards per drive (85th), and +0.34 yards per play (53rd). If one side of the ball or the other can find one more level of efficiency, it could truly be a special season in the Equality State.

Head of the Class: Wyatt Ekeler, S

The Cowboys have gotten it done on defense at every level through six games, but Ekeler’s breakout campaign needs more notice. In addition to leading Wyoming, his 81.9 overall PFF grade currently ranks ninth among all Mountain West defenders on the strength of 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, five passes defended, and an interception.

One Player Deserving of More Attention: Jack Walsh, G

Walsh has been tasked this fall with replacing Emmanuel Pregnon, who bolted through the transfer portal to USC, and it seems safe to say he’s been up to the task. His 76.6 overall PFF grade is tied for the sixth-best mark among Mountain West offensive lineman with at least 100 snaps, much of which boils down to having allowed just one sack and two quarterback hurries in 182 pass-blocking snaps.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire