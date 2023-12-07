Mountain West Football: 2023 Bowl Season Opt-Out and Transfer Tracker

The transfer portal is open. NFL Draft prep looms. Business decisions are made. Which players will sit out the Mountain West’s bowl games?

Not all the stars will be out in December.

December marks perhaps the busiest time of college football season. Between the upcoming slate of bowl games, the official opening of the transfer portal, and buzz surrounding the game’s brightest stars and their standing in next year’s NFL Draft, players have plenty on their minds when deciding how to finish their season.

Not everyone will choose to stay on the field, though. Check back here throughout the month as we watch which athletes opt out of bowl season, both among the Mountain West’s seven bowl teams and their opponents.

Note: Significant contributors among opponents will be noted in italics.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force

Aidan Behymer, TE

Caden Blum, DL

Mason Carlan, OL

Jonah Jensen, QB

Caleb Rillos, TE

Jarius Stewart, QB

Anthony Wenson, WR

James Madison

Brent Austin, DB

James Carpenter, DL — FCS Freshman All-American in 2021; two-time all-Sun Belt

Aiden Fisher, LB — third-team all-Sun Belt, 91 tackles, seven passes defended, six tackles for loss in 2023

Desmond Green, WR

Zach Horton, TE — first-team all-Sun Belt, 26 catches, 266 yards, six touchdowns in 2023

Taurus Jones, LB — first-team all-Sun Belt, 82 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss in 2022

Mikail Kamara, DL — second-team all-Sun Belt, 18.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks in 2023

Wayne Knight, RB

Chauncey Logan, DB — 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, six passes defended in 2023

Jordan McCloud, QB — 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year

Carter Miller, OL — redshirt freshman, nine starts, 639 snaps at left guard in 2023

Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, DL

Jailin Walker, LB — 30 career starts; 55 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended in 2023

Starco Brands LA Bowl, Hosted By Gronk

Boise State

Taylen Green, QB

Eric McAlister, WR

Keenan McCaddy, DB

Kivon Wright, DL

UCLA

Kam Brown, WR

Keegan Jones, WR

Dante Moore, QB — five-star true freshman, five starts in 2023

William Nimmo Jr., DB

Kamari Ramsey, DB — redshirt freshman safety, 11 starts in 2023

Carsen Ryan, TE

Jake Wiley, OL

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Tanner Blount, LB

Logan Fife, QB

Chrishawn Gordon, DB

Abraham Montaño, K

Hayden Pulis, OL

New Mexico State

Ta’ir Brooks, WR

Jamari Buddin, LB

Tyler Devera, TE

PJ Johnson, WR

Malachi McLean, DB

Jordin Parker, WR

Tyriece Thomas, DL

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Branden Alvarez, WR

Fernando Carmona Jr., OL

Blake Davis, DB

Charlie Leota, DL

Anthony Madrigal, OL

Dominick Mazotti, TE

Elijah Wood, LB

Coastal Carolina

CJ Beasley, RB — team-high 717 rushing yards in 2022; 262 rushing yards, two touchdowns in 2023

Mason Bowers, OL

Jahmar Brown, DB

Jared Brown, WR — 2022 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year; 108 career receptions, 1,534 career receiving yards, 11 career touchdowns

Bailey Carraway, LB

Evan Crenshaw, P — sophomore; 83 career punts, 39.7 career yards per punt

Aaron Diggs, DB

Jarrett Guest, QB — two starts in 2023 following injury to Grayson McCall

Eli Hillman, DB

Kaleb Hutchinson, DB

Tavyn Jackson, DB

JT Killen, LB — 25 career starts; 65 tackles, three tackles for loss in 2023

Derrick Maxey, DB

Grayson McCall, QB — three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year

Tyson Mobley, WR

Tre Pinkney, LB

Jacob Proche, DB

Chris Rhone, WR

Braylon Ryan, DL — 38 career games, 21 career starts; 24 tackles, two tackles for loss in 2023

Laurence Sullivan, DB

Bryson Summers, OL

Dami’on Thompson, WR

Donnell Wilson, OL

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

UNLV

Jordan Jakes, WR

Jordyn Morgan, DB

Kansas

Will Huggins, TE

Reece Thomas, WR

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State

William Testa, K

Josh Williams, LB

Georgia State

KZ Adams, RB

Rico Arnold, WR

Bryquice Brown, DB — 42 career games; 35 tackles, six passes defended in nine games

Marcus Carroll, RB — first-team all-Sun Belt, 1,350 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns

Montavious Cunningham, OL — redshirt sophomore, 15 career starts, 737 snaps at right tackle in 2023

Jaquon Dixon, RB

Cameron Dye, OL

Evan Graham, LB

JayT Jackson, DB

Jordan Jones, LB

Robert Lewis, WR — led team with 70 catches, 877 yards, five receiving touchdowns

Tony McCray, DB

Jalen Tate, DB

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

DQ James, RB

Kolbey Taylor, DB

Toledo

Dequan Finn, QB — three-time all-MAC, 2023 MAC Vern Smith Leadership Award winner (conference MVP)

Jaret Frantz, WR

Micah Kelly, RB

Brad Ling, K

Vinny Sciury, OL — first-team all-MAC in 2023, 836 snaps at left guard

Ty Thomas, DL

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire