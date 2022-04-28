Mountain West Football: 2022 NFL Draft Central

From the first pick to undrafted free agency, here’s what you need to know about Mountain West football prospects throughout the NFL Draft.

It’ll be a busy few days.

On Thursday, the NFL Draft takes on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time.

A number of Mountain West football prospects are certain to get that coveted phone call throughout the event’s seven rounds and many more will sign in the aftermath known as undrafted free agency, so Mountain West Wire is here to keep you up to date on everything as it happens.

Check back here often over the next several days for everything you need to know about the athletes who could be selected and signed, as well as where they end up in the NFL.

How To Watch

Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Mountain West Football’s Top Prospects

NFL Draft Profiles and Selections/Signings

The Best of the Rest: Brief roundups of every other Mountain West prospect

Air Force

Tre Bugg, CB

Jordan Jackson, DL

Boise State

Khalil Shakir, WR

Colorado State

Trey McBride, TE

Scott Patchan, DL

Ryan Stonehouse, P

Fresno State

DaRon Bland, CB

Arron Mosby, LB

Ronnie Rivers, RB

Hawaii

Cortez Davis, CB

Jared Smart, WR

Calvin Turner Jr., RB

Nevada

Romeo Doubs, WR

Sam Hammond, DL

Carson Strong, QB

Cole Turner, TE

New Mexico

Joey Noble, DE

Terry Wilson, QB

San Diego State

Matt Araiza, P/K

Greg Bell, RB

Daniel Bellinger, TE

William Dunkle, OL

Tayler Hawkins, CB

Cameron Thomas, DE

Zachary Thomas, OL

Trenton Thompson, DB

San Jose State

Derrick Deese Jr., TE

Jack Snyder, OL

Nick Starkel, QB

UNLV

Charles Williams, RB

Utah State

Nick Heninger, DL

Justin Rice, LB

Savon Scarver, WR

Deven Thompkins, WR

Wyoming

Keegan Cryder, C

Chad Muma, LB

