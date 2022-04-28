Mountain West Football: 2022 NFL Draft Central
From the first pick to undrafted free agency, here’s what you need to know about Mountain West football prospects throughout the NFL Draft.
It’ll be a busy few days.
On Thursday, the NFL Draft takes on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time.
A number of Mountain West football prospects are certain to get that coveted phone call throughout the event’s seven rounds and many more will sign in the aftermath known as undrafted free agency, so Mountain West Wire is here to keep you up to date on everything as it happens.
Check back here often over the next several days for everything you need to know about the athletes who could be selected and signed, as well as where they end up in the NFL.
How To Watch
Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
Mountain West Football’s Top Prospects
Draft Wire’s Top 300 Prospects: How Many Mountain West Players Show Up?
PODCAST: The 2022 NFL Draft From a Mountain West Football Perspective
A First Look at Mountain West Football’s Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects
NFL Draft Profiles and Selections/Signings
The Best of the Rest: Brief roundups of every other Mountain West prospect
Air Force
Tre Bugg, CB
Jordan Jackson, DL
Boise State
Colorado State
Trey McBride, TE
Scott Patchan, DL
Ryan Stonehouse, P
Fresno State
DaRon Bland, CB
Arron Mosby, LB
Ronnie Rivers, RB
Hawaii
Cortez Davis, CB
Jared Smart, WR
Calvin Turner Jr., RB
Nevada
Romeo Doubs, WR
Sam Hammond, DL
Carson Strong, QB
Cole Turner, TE
New Mexico
Joey Noble, DE
Terry Wilson, QB
San Diego State
Matt Araiza, P/K
Greg Bell, RB
Daniel Bellinger, TE
William Dunkle, OL
Tayler Hawkins, CB
Cameron Thomas, DE
Zachary Thomas, OL
Trenton Thompson, DB
San Jose State
Derrick Deese Jr., TE
Jack Snyder, OL
Nick Starkel, QB
UNLV
Utah State
Nick Heninger, DL
Justin Rice, LB
Savon Scarver, WR
Deven Thompkins, WR
Wyoming
Keegan Cryder, C
Chad Muma, LB
